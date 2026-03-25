A good guide to understanding the uniquely anti-Christian, anti-Gentile “moral rules” followed by The Jews over literal millennia is presented in this article by Ron Unz.

While jewish himself, Unz is one of the rare reflective persons of the tribe whose excellent website is a forum for intelligent opinions of diverse origins, that are unafraid to criticize establishment (read: jewish) attitude and action against Gentiles. And I appreciate the emphasis on non-jewish writers and views. Always feel as if only jewish opinions matter on these topics affecting the Gentile world — once more, a subtle sign of jewish supremacy that we have been indoctrinated in for untold decades. Just becoming an increasingly tiresome state of things.

And, finally, thanks to the doings of “israel”, the post-”holocaustianity” world will now see so clearly that the real cause of centuries of anti-jewish action and attitude among the Gentiles is, well — odious jewish behavior.

For most of Christian history there was constant tension if not bloodshed between Christians and Phoenician-derived Jews (with the latter initiating more often than not). Early on these Jews used the pagan emperor Julian the Apostate to try to punish Christians and attempt to rebuild their Temple as a rebuke to Christ—which ended with them giving up after fires kept springing from the ground (that according to the pagan sources, who would have been inclined to use a nonsupernatural explanation if there had been one). When all of Rome became Christian these Jews then began to hate and try to subvert it as well. These Jews readily aided the Persian invasion of the Levant in 614 AD and ransomed captured Christian soldiers for the sole purpose of slaughtering them in the Massacre of Mamilla Pool.[viii]

In the Dark and Middle Ages, the Jews’s power was indirect as they worked with corrupt Christian elites, offering them loans and becoming tax farmers for them—while milking the commoners in every way possible. They became what you might call co-parasites, helping the native elites screw over the population at large. Take the example of England: The Jewish loan sharks granted usurous loans to the minor nobles, accepting their lands as collateral, and then passing the lands of those who defaulted onto the king in lieu of taxes; the king then got to increase his lands without taking them directly. In Eastern Europe they had a monopoly on the alcohol industries (distilleries and taverns) in the rural areas. In the parts of France that bordered Muslim Spain they had a pure monopoly on kidnapping Christian children, castrating them and then selling them as eunuchs across the border (the original Epsteins?). In all areas they had a virtual monopoly on tax farming and usury.

Back then, if their greed and harm to the population got too great, out they went, since unlike now there was no uniparty to keep shifting the blame among, only a king and his Jewish coconspirators: and that former knew that if he didn’t pin the blame on and exile the latter, he’d get blamed and suffer a revolt at best and overthrow (since the Jews were hosing minor nobles as well as peasants) at worst. Back then, the church, while not hostile to Jews for racial reasons, was not about to defend those who rejected Christ if they did too much harm to ordinary Christians. Often it was the king who wanted to defend the Jews and common church officials who wanted to defend the peasantry. The church was especially keen on maintaining the laws that kept Jews from becoming full citizens and prevented their abuses and power from going too far.

It was the Enlightenment that fundamentally altered the dynamic: with its belief in the tabula rasa (blank slate) view of human nature, its secularism and hatred of organized religion in all its parts (unfortunately, the good as well as the bad), and its civic nationalist ideas that uprooted the old laws and allowed the Jews to become full citizens—at which point they started virtually monopolizing the newspapers, taking control of the banking system, bribing government officials, etc. Democracy gave them the opportunity to pay off both sides and keep accumulating their power by using whichever party happened to be in power at the time. They blackmailed Woodrow Wilson with letters to his mistress into making Louis Brandeis a Supreme Court justice, and did something similar to Kennedy to make him take LBJ as his running mate. They used kompromat on the cross-dressing FBI director J. Edgar Hoover to keep the feds from opposing organized crime (which they dominated much more than the Italians). This kind of power would have been unthinkable in the pre-secular age.

The cucking that wasn’t a result of the Enlightenment’s secularism/blank slate ideas was mostly the result of two non-Jews and one Jewish financier. The original godfather of “Christian Zionism” was the dispensationalist John Nelson Darby. Darby appears to have been a Freemason (and possibly Satanist) masquerading as a Christian and making strange, subtle, and often evil alterations to the Bible via translation (e.g., he has Peter address Christ the way only demons do[ix]). He came up with the strange notion of dispensationalism, which has variations but most share these aspects:[x]