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seahawke
May 25

I actually do miss Trader Joe’s 😊

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3 replies by An Observer (Teresa L) and others
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Frontera Lupita
May 25

This is so interesting. Spain has been popping up on my radar in all manner of ways. I watch Spanish crime dramas on Netflix, that take place in Galicia. I have also watched other drama “period” series that are from Spain on Netflix over the past few years. I love the food in Spain, especially the “tortilla española”!

I have wanted to take a trip to trip to Spain to explore the country and eat the food for many years.

So I take it you just went? Where did you go and how long were you there? Our sweet Substack friend Celia F is back in Spain now as well! Let’s chat. Do you have my email?

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3 replies by An Observer (Teresa L) and others
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