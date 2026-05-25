Cannot agree more with virtually all that the couple say here. They cover quite a bit of my own thoughts and views, some of the whys and wherefores (such as, why the post-war car-centered city planning across the US was a terrible mistake, which gets Laney a bit worked up there, LOL).

Even spending just a few weeks living somewhat like a local in some ways (sans school or health care experiences) in France and Spain will quickly highlight for Americans the stark contrast between the people-centered life in these other countries versus the increasingly intolerable conditions and costs in day-to-day living and working for everyone (save for the billionaire class) in the US of A.

A guarantee: you won’t miss, much less think of, Trader Joe’s at all when you’ve had the pleasure of enjoying real, fresh foods over there at prices that don’t need a bank loan: including the superior quality of breads, meats, veggies, seafood, fruits, etc which can also be bought at weekly fresh markets. (Their regular groceries like Carrefour and Mercadona carry excellent stuff that put our chain groceries to shame.)

After a week back, my taste buds and body chemistry are already rebelling against the less tasty foods here (not even just the strictly junky kind, either; true even in more pricey places, but also in our home-cooked stuff; we even try to get organic, if we can help it.)

So, how did everything (I mean, everything!) become so toxic (in every sense of the word) in the “Land of the free and home of the brave”? What happened to the “American experiment”? Is this the best that that much-vaunted laissez-faire “capitalism” and corporatism and hyperindividualism can offer?

(Apologies since am not native-born or -educated — except by Hollywood and the mainstream and alt. media, and self-study — so could be missing some nuance and info about recent and remote US history.)

It’s no wonder that many Americans have already carried out, or are planning, their own Great Escape:

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