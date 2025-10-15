Because this now-classic film version by Miloš Forman of the Peter Shaffer play —

— wasn’t good enough?

So, they had to make this ?

Apparently so.

From the trailer, it looks just like the same film, but done in the DEI style — with even more outrageous ribaldry than the 1984 film (which already pushed the envelope on that for that era).

[My main critique of that older movie is this: the unceremonious cutting of Mozart’s pieces in the middle, which was so frustrating to lovers of his music!]

So, now, there’s an Asian/African-looking Mozart! Of course! Whites are baaad, didn’t you know?

And, Asians and Africans will never feel like they’re good enough to strive at mastering the music without the benefit of these condescending symbols.

[Meanwhile, guess who’ve been ‘ace-ing’ all those classical music competitions? Uhm, Asians — Chinese and South Koreans — who’ve been doing so for decades, without any such ‘help’ from Hollywood or the Western theater world.]

Here’s the thing:

In fact, the film is merely trying to catch up — in tiny steps — with what’s been happening all these years on the theatre stage :

