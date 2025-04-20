I’m always moved to tears to witness these events.

These are people whose souls have been inflamed by the Holy Spirit. They have begun their wonderful journey towards discovering the fullness of truth that is found only in the teachings and traditions of the Catholic Church.

Nowadays, new converts (catechumens) are formally welcomed into the Church at the Easter Vigil Mass, during which they are baptized and, often, confirmed, too. They can finally receive Christ in the Eucharist in their first Holy Communion!

There were three converts at the Vatican’s Easter Vigil Mass earlier today.

My reaction could have something to do with happiness at their finally finding the One True Faith, as I did over 15 years ago now. I have never looked back, and regret nothing. That reversion to my childhood faith followed decades of wandering aimlessly in the spiritual wilderness, trying this thing and that (but never a Protestant church, interestingly) in search of truth. Am just ecstatic to witness others coming to the faith, too.

May God bless all new converts this Easter season! 🙏🏼

May the Holy Spirit inflame more hearts to come home to the Catholic Church, too! ✝️

🌹❤️🌟🕯️🙏🏼 Happy Easter to Everyone! ⚜️ ⚜️ ⚜️

