First, we need to see with open eyes what is really taking place in this crazy world right now.

It might be a long piece, but Fiorella Isabel presents an eminently readable, comprehensive, sensible, realist and commonsensical take on everything happening that’s newsworthy right now. Some of it will seem confusing to those who keep looking through unrealistic, rose-colored goggles in this “new,” inorganically manufactured, shooed-in administration.

In the back of my mind, while I did cast my vote last November (for whatever that’s worth, anyway, in California), the fact that Biden was made to “win” the last time in full view of blatant cheating and the Jan 6 psy-oppery just niggled at me: if that was what happened, then, they can now do the same “magic” and let Trump “win” so he comes in to save the day and to once more “fight the Deep State”!

A few bones thrown to the earnest conservative base in terms of minor cultural changes and some nice pardons of innocent people — and then, a barrage of sleight-of-hand tomfoolery to follow.

Such as the much-ballyhooed “dismantling” of USAID — covered relentlessly by the legacy and “alternative” media in glowing terms → always a red flag telling me this is the story they want us to swallow.

USAID is just way too valuable to the powers-that-be to be really gone, so it will be nominally gone, but just be absorbed into State, with even more technocratic powers bestowed upon it.

Fiorella may or may not be right on everything, but all she says here makes absolute sense in the context of the “changes” happening that are perplexing to those expecting one thing from Trump, and getting another.

The answers (Fiorella’s points seem sensible, commonsensical) are here.

All that being said, am not discounting human agency and “the cunning of reason” operating to toss a monkey wrench into these demoniacs’ plans, either. See this.

MUST-READ:

