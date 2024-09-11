I like Alison’s demeanor. She is a grandmother many times over, and lives according to noble values — a bold seeker of truth, confident and firm without being obnoxious or arrogant.

Do not miss the beginning of the talk. She has been dealing with these Zionist thugs for decades, but their threats did not, and have not, fazed her.

Listen to her personal story about how she first got involved in all this.

She also presents her view on how Zionism started within the US, specifically, and how Zionists control the narrative about US and world history in the US culture and media.

There are way too few views on this vital video. Let’s change that!

WATCH AND SHARE!

(NOTE: If you’re unfamiliar with the 1967 USS Liberty incident, click HERE.

Watch a brief video HERE. A longer video can be viewed HERE.)

Alison Weir's talk at USS Liberty reunion

Jul 30, 2021 PENSACOLA

She is one of the brave truth-tellers who continues to this day, nearly a quarter-of-a-century after she first did her deep dive, to educate Americans and the world about the TRUTH on the history of Palestine & Israel.

May God’s grace bless her and her loved ones always! 🙏

