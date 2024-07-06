An Observer’s Substack

Jul 6

Dear Mr.Observer..re..CAF..and wim Hof..we think Catherine is brilliant though we feel she needs for health reasons to lose some weight..cardiac issues arise easily after 45 for overweight folk..we don't think you are paranoid..we think she sought out a health regimen and a business opportunity as she..like us..lived in Holland..the Netherlands".. As we all recognize..different cultures hold some common and some uncommon perspectives vis a vis health..fitness..exercise..restimulating the body...God Bless.**...

Jul 8

Dear Observer ..*Degrees of Openess *.

respectfully..hope you don't mind this reply and perhaps ...enjoy and benefit ...speaking a bit simplistically..discursively..non polemically....in looking very hard at neurology .. "spirituality" and current research that manages to squeak thru..under the radar..that is..not AMA....not fda

only--- or specific.."soporific" funded research grants that are biased towards predetermined conclusions..you know.."science for sale," ...we have noticed repeatedly that many peoples have relative demographically provable somewhat similar levels of.. "intelligence"call it..I.Q or scientific racialism..whatever....labels don't matter..only fact and truth matter...Then there is trauma..religious or miracle experienced or perceived phenomena..then there is obvious social programing from good or bad churches schools parents ..family..,environment...then there is *remote viewing.*.ingo Swann..Birdie Jaworski..***..point here really is a question -theme- that contains a general answer.."intelligence" seems..relative to race and circumstances..is therefore .....for biological ladies..blessed females and good men...of our analogue human species who cast off false social standards..false mainstream or lame stream conditioning...and proceed by .. Sharpening the mind..deepening ..refining concentration ..quieting the minds noisiness..let thoughts pass without reaction of any sort pass..as in Christian meditation..buddhist-daiost moving meditation..and seated meditation..has recently again proven to help natural constructive -creative intelligence to flow ...our point is ...each soul..each person...may prepossess and discover... great heretofore unknown skills..talents abilities but a little bit like a clam...or an oyster..has to be..",opened "by an external...to internal..(or reverse)....experience or phenomena..perhaps after that is actually

physiologically experienced..people will recognize the secret wisdom of not comparing yourself..to others of different destiny.....there is no wisdom in false comparatives...no matter what trendy social media mavens assert...most people are not-..nesecrrily...- much more intelligent than most others ..but some have accessed different naturally imbued talents... very particular experiences by regeneration..war..trauma ..interpersonal disciplines .better self knowledge..better self discipline by rejecting societal mind controls.......then there is spectacular funding used creatively".rare but it occurs ...traveling....that reopens. not mere "soul power".....but life changing ..life re-energized...power s..that appears to commence after the self concept is reexamined .not to go on too much but simple breathing in thru the nose and out thru the mouth can definitely improve certain on arcane aspects of human health under the veil of tears of life in 2024...in any case we said long ago..there is war between Heaven and earth..the lies of scientific materialist dogma..s..the error s that arise from mere empirical relativism....we find benefits from micronutrients.... zinc selenium chelated magnesium potassium ashwaganda ginseng..liposomal vit.C..gingko biloba .iodine..garlic pumpkin seeds.the B vitamins ..vit E ......and Taro.....etc..after **avoiding all processed sugars..linolenic acid GMO s..canola oil..*etc. we find as we are sure you know that intelligently refining diet..stretching exercises..absolutely helps creative intelligence flow..we TCM... like acupuncture and accupressure.......we aren't convinced anyone s brain is nesecerily" better" than anyone else's generically..but mitigating factors.often inculcated

negative film roles in the mind...-need to be resisted..eliminated....in the moment ...we don't speak here about demons..evil spirits only..there s that for sure---resist them firmly ...but more the !-negative limiting worldly ..extremes that have been ..gentrified...*normalized ...*.Gaza Ukraine the Covid scamdemics ..computer vote rigging ...wars on freedom.war on .free speech..punitive taxation..the superparasitical political degenerate class...sure..most people had no voice or control in any of that....but to remove oneself..clear and quiet the mind...is constructive...

.*intelligence ,to close..seems to mean different things to different people's*All best........ Links..Georgia Dinkov.....Amandha Vollmer..Dr Joe Mercola. Dr Tom Cowan ..Dr.Klinghardt...Stefan Lanka..Stephanie seneff..dr.sam and Dr.mark Bailey...

