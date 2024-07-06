These unmusical “composers” take creative freedom to extremes.

They strike me as misanthropes at heart, contemptuous of human beings and their God-given needs and desires for authentic connection, happiness, and beauty. This is self-expression at the expense of all contact with others, decency, loveliness and joy.

The violinists from TwoSet Violin give the works a fair hearing (and playing).

Watch these real violinists scrutinize and attempt to play these “contemporary works”. (If you don’t tune out early on, what with that distracting, breathless, chop-chop-chop over-cutting by the video editor.)

This Video Proves Contemporary Music is a Joke

(— but an unfunny one — An Observer.)

Experimental Music and Art

At least, John Cage’s 1952 “composition,” entitled 4’33”, had the courtesy of sparing listeners such hideousness, with his “three movements” comprised of complete silence.

Just like the paint-splashing Jackson Pollock and his works (a.k.a. “Jack the Dripper”: his works are now openly admitted as having been “spooked” into existence. And, despite the painter’s apparent Communist leanings, did you know that all the paint-splashing was for “a good cause”: the See Eye Ay was nobly “fighting the Cold War” (also read this) with Pollock at the helm of Abstract Expressionists (and Mark Rothko, Willem de Kooning, et al.) ? That is, if you believe that now-widely accepted “pro-American” narrative).

And there will always be their champions, such as this writer from BBC Classical, who even calls it “one of music's most extraordinary creations.”

And this more recent one posted on an “art website”. That story even includes a sub-story grabbed from the day’s headlines: read about Columbia University professor John McWhorter’s complaint against those ongoing simultaneous, pesky “student protests” threatening to destroy his musical exhibit of the Cage work. A tweet posted in response to McWhorter (quoted in the article) could not have been more apt or fatal to his cause.

Still, I think Cage mocks “normal” music lovers here. And, to those who noticed — what’s the deal with that second number in the title?

(Of course, anyone is free to disagree with my stance.)

Experimental Film

Moving onto a related genre, here’s what is to me the most iconic cinematic example of this arrant nonsense (it’s “anti-cinematic” to the core). It’s a work by Welsh-British filmmaker, Peter Greenaway — the oddest filmmaker I’ve yet encountered in my forays into filmland. His bizarre and sometimes truly revolting film fare are known almost exclusively to hard-core film enthusiasts.

One of the most unpleasant film experiences for me was having to sit through a special screening of The Falls (1980). This “mockumentary” mess was shown in the early ‘90s at the now-defunct Key Theater in Washington DC. While I was an excited film buff in those days, it proved too much even for me. It was the first time I ever walked out of a movie theater without finishing the film (with more blasé friends from Europe in tow, who kindly indulged me in my tantrum). I may have lasted some thirty minutes to an hour in that room, with some two to three more hours to go. I cared not a whit about the plot or the ending — I just wanted to flee from the screening room as soon as decently possible.

DISCLAIMER: WATCH AT YOUR OWN RISK! (to one’s sanity)

https://vk.com/video163051433_456243460

(You will be forgiven if you stop watching just three seconds — or three minutes! — into the film. But some of you might just be intrigued by this jumpy creation.

Do let me know how it goes in the rest of the work, if you actually watch it all the way through to the end.)

You may have heard of (or even seen yourself) Greenaway’s better-known “crime-drama” film, The Cook, the Thief, His Wife and Their Lover (1989).

If that one left you aghast at it for its abhorrent themes and depiction of unspeakable acts, know that the finest and more sophisticated film critics and lay people would disagree with your mediocre mind (see Roger Ebert review, Metacritic, Rotten Tomatoes). Its controversial elements were widely written about in the major newspapers, ensuring its commercial success for Greenaway.

Being a film enthusiast and wandering in the spiritual wilderness away from God’s influence at the time, I did go see this almost as a duty (even took family along!) but left the movie house very much less than enthused. There was little to be said about it afterwards.

(Ah… so, that’s how such normally taboo and revolting topics were slowly and stealthily becoming normalized in the public consciousness. Do you see this now?)

Going further afield…

In relation to the above topic, and touching on the importance and usefulness of an artist’s creations, one might think of this:

Is it all just “Art for art’s sake”, then?

It’s a concept often and freely bandied about when it comes to experimental, self-indulgent works like those above.

When and how did that slogan come about? (In brief, in the 19th century, originally a French expression, “L'art pour l'art.”)

One can explore this topic endlessly online. A good starting point is here. It’s almost Pandora’s Box-like in its implications, which can confuse and self-contradict, as discussed here.

Certainly, any moral valuation and anything at all to do with God were not to be part of this universe of art. It was to be all about Man, and only Man, in all his unappealingly narcissistic glory.

My own views on the topic are best reflected in this article. (Hope it’s accessible to all.)

Leave a comment