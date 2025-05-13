1, 2, 3 … Let the attacks begin!

Jewish-/globalist-owned papers have already begun publishing malicious falsehoods and derogatory comments about the Vatican and our new Pope, Leo XIV.

They sure live up to their tabloid reputation with these sensationalist “reports”; meanwhile, the real scandal sheets like National Enquirer and News of the World actually hew closer to the truth than these yellow journalism rags like the New York Post and the UK Daily Mail.

Not disappointed, nor surprised, at this, really.

https://nypost.com/2025/05/09/world-news/pope-leo-xivs-new-life-of-luxury-breathtaking-clifftop-retreat-bulletproof-mercedes-and-a-520k-gold-ring/

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14695187/The-new-Popes-bling-500-000-ring-priceless-clifftop-retreat-luxurious-Vatican-apartments-bullet-proof-pope-mobile-set-bestowed-Leo-XIV.html

Now, how would these papers get by without their favourite whipping boy, that despised and despicable Roman Catholic Church?

Some even call it the black seat of all evil in this world — that Vatican filled with satanic and greedy globalists?!?!

So, why do these stories fail to really upset me?

Do keep reading. There is a reason and pattern to be gleaned from this.

From John 15:

SO.

About that car.

German carmaker Mercedes-Benz has been providing vehicles to the Vatican for over 94 years, and these are gifts to the papacy.

The vestments.

Pope Leo XIV humbly follows papal tradition by wearing the proper papal vestments reflective of the Petrine office — which items he doesn’t own, and are pretty similar in design to those worn by previous popes.

Francis’ option to eschew the usual papal vestments including the mozzetta (short red cape) and the stole when he first emerged on the loggia 12 years ago merely highlighted the desires of the man, Jorge Bergoglio, who seemed to want to put on a show of humility by these changes.

In their poor understanding of the true symbolism of continuity in such traditions, the mainstream media showered praise upon Francis for these gestures.

Pope Leo XIV, on the other hand, I think shows genuine humility by deferring to tradition; in effect, acknowledging that he is just a temporary occupant of the Throne of Peter, equal to his papal predecessors. He thus chooses not to override such customs with any personal preferences that only distract from the office of the Pope.

The papal apartments.

Exact same situation with Pope Leo’s choosing to reside in the papal apartments at the Apostolic Palace / Palazzo Apostolico (‘palazzo’ just means ‘building,’ and not necessarily the English false friend, ‘palace’). Just another way to show that he is nothing special or different to any of the previous popes. He calls no attention to himself, the man.

In addition, there’s the bonus for nighttime visitors to St Peter’s Square: they can now see the lights burning in the papal apartment and are reassured: the people outside know that their Holy Father is there with them!

The mainstream media once again made a huge deal about the decision of Francis, which entailed renovations in design and security measures in order to accommodate his desires. He could’ve easily inhabited the usual apartment used by the previous popes and dispensed with additional work and planning.

SO: Does this look like the lap of luxury? 👇🏼 👇🏼 👇🏼

The humility of a true missionary priest.

Pope Leo XIV has a few decades-long history of being a missionary priest in the town of Chiclayo, Peru. As such, he was used to accepting whatever is available or offered to him (such as regarding food and lodging). I think this reflects in the Pope’s acceptance, too, of his role and duties and the symbols that come with them, without making it so publicly about his own personal preferences, or a wish to send some “signal” to the world.

The papal ring.

The papal ring (the Fisherman’s Ring) is the symbol of papal authority, and is destroyed at the end of every pope’s reign. Find out more about it here.

Let us keep praying for the Pope!

That he continues to guide the Barque of Peter in the rightful direction; speak to the flock and the world with utmost clarity and pastoral charity; and that he is blessed with good health and long life as the Vicar of Christ on earth.

Ad multos annos, Papa Leone XIV!

🙏🏼🕯️🕊️🇻🇦

CODA.

Anticipating here that dull and hoary trope complete with finger-wagging at the Vatican for not selling all its splendid treasures, including the invaluable collections at the Vatican Museums, and giving the monies from all that to the poor.

This is what I can say: This criticism first brings to mind Judas Iscariot complaining about Mary Magdalene "wasting" the “precious” oil on the anointing of Christ when the money from it could've been given to the poor.

Furthermore, do not all people — including the poor — deserve to enjoy elegance and beauty, too?

The Vatican is merely a guardian or keeper of these artistic and historical treasures, which include the beautiful churches, cathedral and basilicas. They are preserved, restored and maintained so that the whole world may also come to see and appreciate them, and not be hidden away in the private collections of wealthy persons.

