After enduring hell, they're being kicked out? This is evil.

We who voted for DJT had hoped against hope that this was not to be so — despite distressing evidence pointing more and more to this being the ultimate plan.

His cabinet is filled with a bunch of revolting, flaming Zionists. Highlighted by that fully certifiable case, Pete Hegseth, him with those fake “Jerusalem cross” tattoos [details in his tattoo are not found in the real one] speaking obsequiously to his boss, Bibi Mileikowsky of Poland, the other day; and also, “Palestinians are the most pampered people on earth”-declaring Bobby, Jr (who, by the way, was never truly “anti-vaccine” nor “anti-mandates” — per his own words, too).

“They” are openly showing their cards now. Riding high on a big populist wave of voters who helped “put him back” in the White House.

Or — should I say, “they” let him come back, same as “they” let Biden become the “President” after the blatant fiascos in the 2020 “election.”

So, this is becoming normalized now — the real plan for Gaza. Or, rather, the real estate plan for Gaza. (And the oil and gas resources in the sea and sand are nice perks, too.)

Where are the Palestinians in the picture?

To serve as hotel bellhops, chambermaids, front desk employees, gardeners and the like in your “Riviera on the Levant”?

At this point, it will take some doing to persuade me otherwise. I’d be so glad to be proven so totally wrong here.

