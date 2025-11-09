Just seven sentences in, and my heart is struck to its core.

One cannot fathom the continual suffering of Palestinians even when they are able to leave the hellscape that is Gaza.

As we learn with the story of these two sisters, in this beautifully written piece by Liz Loh-Taylor.

There’s an impulse for me to think, “this should be made into a movie!”

Yet, I step back and pause, and wonder if we should just make “entertainment” out of the sorrows of the Palestinians.

First, for those with the wherewithal, they can consider extending some aid to some:

How to help:

and:

Help Palestinian Farmers Plant Olive Trees 🫒🌱 in the West Bank. An Observer (Teresa L) · Oct 12 This is one way to help Palestinians not just now, but also in the long term. 🙏🏼 We have been very fortunate ourselves to obtain and enjoy these wonderful Palestinian olives, which can be purchased here (olive oil products here). Most Palestinians do not even have access to their own lovingly cared-for olive trees and bountiful harvests! Read full story

