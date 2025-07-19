Absurdist Psychopathy in a Class of Its Own.
Unprecedented degree of spiritual madness among these people.
Did you hear about the latest crime being perpetrated against the suffering Jews?
Stop those bake sales and fundraisers to help Gazans right now!
Why?
Because they are “making Jews uncomfortable”.
Never mind that Gazans continue to be starved and imprisoned in a hellscape, and killed en masse by US-supplied and -funded weaponry, launched by that terrorist gang with a pseudostate.
Still doing the thing they do best since their misbegotten founding, still carrying on with their demonic actions, with impunity.
The Jews are so oppressed and victimized by the world that they even have their own “antisemitism tsar” just for Europe.
And what has this “tsar” uncovered?
That all those stories about human rights abuses by Israel are mere “rumors” — and are being propagated by nasty people to “make Jews feel uncomfortable”.
And this phenomenon has a new name, too — “ambient antisemitism”.
You gotta give her credit for such creative psychopathy.
Meanwhile, in Israel, this dangerous and deranged woman is entirely normal.
Listen to her talk at a Likud party gathering:
Who is this “God” that Daniella so fervently prays to to help her realize her evil designs and actions?
She’s not just “normal,” actually; she’s highly celebrated, with Israeli academics nominating her for the Nobel Peace Prize for “reducing deaths” in the settlements she has conquered compared to the case in other areas:
(Not that that Prize carries a smidgen of honor anymore, since the morally dubious likes of Kissinger and Obama have been previous recipients.)
There are rare Jewish voices that retain some connection to human decency and moral rectitude, and see fit to criticise people like her, as with this post in The Times of Israel.
(The writer now lives in the USA.)
This is Daniella Weiss as quoted by the BBC. “Gaza Arabs will not stay in the Gaza Strip,” she says. “Who will stay? Jews.” She continues: “The world is wide,” she says. “Africa is big. Canada is big. The world will absorb the people of Gaza. How we do it? We encourage it. Palestinians in Gaza, the good ones, will be enabled. I’m not saying forced, I say enabled because they want to go.”
She won’t say she wants forced expulsions. It sounds too much like the Nazis forcing Slavs out as well as killing them. But Israel will destroy 85% of the homes and restrict food access (and they do despite the continual mendacity of Israeli government spokesmen on this issue). Of course, many more Palestinians will die from bombs, starvation, avoidable medical conditions, famine, and disease. Daniella Weiss, along with many, many Israelis does not give a damn about Gazans. They are refuse, expendable, dehumanized animal entities.
She has the chutzpah to talk about what Arabs want, as if she knows “”You can call it ethnic cleansing. I repeat again, the Arabs do not want, normal Arabs do not want to live in Gaza.”.
Let’s talk about Jewish normality. This woman is a disgrace to the Jewish people in her advocacy of treating other human beings like herd animals to be moved just to make room for Jews.
It is a disgrace that this woman has had such an important influence on the State of Israel. People like her morally lessen Israel.