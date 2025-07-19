Did you hear about the latest crime being perpetrated against the suffering Jews?

for “reducing deaths” in the settlements she has conquered compared to the case in other areas:

There are rare Jewish voices that retain some connection to human decency and moral rectitude, and see fit to criticise people like her, as with this post in

This is Daniella Weiss as quoted by the BBC. “Gaza Arabs will not stay in the Gaza Strip,” she says. “Who will stay? Jews.” She continues: “The world is wide,” she says. “Africa is big. Canada is big. The world will absorb the people of Gaza. How we do it? We encourage it. Palestinians in Gaza, the good ones, will be enabled. I’m not saying forced, I say enabled because they want to go.”

She won’t say she wants forced expulsions. It sounds too much like the Nazis forcing Slavs out as well as killing them. But Israel will destroy 85% of the homes and restrict food access (and they do despite the continual mendacity of Israeli government spokesmen on this issue). Of course, many more Palestinians will die from bombs, starvation, avoidable medical conditions, famine, and disease. Daniella Weiss, along with many, many Israelis does not give a damn about Gazans. They are refuse, expendable, dehumanized animal entities.

She has the chutzpah to talk about what Arabs want, as if she knows “”You can call it ethnic cleansing. I repeat again, the Arabs do not want, normal Arabs do not want to live in Gaza.”.

Let’s talk about Jewish normality. This woman is a disgrace to the Jewish people in her advocacy of treating other human beings like herd animals to be moved just to make room for Jews.

It is a disgrace that this woman has had such an important influence on the State of Israel. People like her morally lessen Israel.