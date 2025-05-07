This is "law enforcement" at work today.

Unbelievable.

Amazing that the young man did not create the slightest fuss at all throughout this ridiculous incident, even telling his girlfriend to stay calm, too. Both remained respectful throughout, despite the clear violation of his civil rights. I’m not sure I would be able to contain my outrage in a similar situation.

Is there any way that what this deputy sheriff did here can be seen as justified?

Is fair and rational thinking in such short supply today among law enforcement people so that incidents like this can actually happen?

Remember that during those dark “COVID” days, the cops were arresting and beating up people for the high crime of not wearing a face covering, aka, a mask, or going to the beach, etc.. My respect for LEOs plunged during those times: it was clear to me that they were not out there to “protect the people” but to carry out the most egregious orders from on high against the people.

So, the (still pending) outcome of this lawsuit had better teach the deputy and the Walmart people a most expensive lesson in respecting people’s civil rights.

(My gosh, am I sounding like a demented “liberal” now by saying this?)

