(NOTE: Francesca had to repeat-post the above tweet, as she felt she was being shadowbanned on Twitter.

Matter of fact, I did see the second tweet, but not the original one!)

Well, I thought that he [DJT] was smarter than this, but this really has caused serious doubts about that to appear.

Is it really just the simplemindedness of a real-estate mogul at work here? Turning anything and everything into an opportunity to set up yet another seaside golf resort with hotels for “everyone in the world” to vacation in?

Is he really that thoroughly ignorant about the history of that ancient strip of land and the people who have been living on it for untold generations?

Does he not realize that it’s also now a grim graveyard of thousands of innocent souls, many of whose corpses remain buried in the rubble?

And there are still people — you know, those living, breathing beings with heads, bodies, legs and arms, created in the image of God — who are still dying and being murdered there today, too. By the Most Immoral Army in the World, the IGF forces.

So, he will just get those earth movers in there and haul away the tons upon tons of debris, then pave everything over to build your fancy hotels and golf course on that ground that has had such a sorrowful recent past? That is sacred to the real inhabitants of the place?

Really?

Just unfathomable. Beyond disgusting. I have no stronger words left to describe the revulsion I feel at this.

And then there’s this:

Netanyahu 'gave Trump a golden pager' in reference to Lebanon attack

US president describes attacks that killed a 10-year-old girl and injured thousands as a 'great operation'

That could be a pretty good clue as to the mindset of POTUS 47, maybe, no?

And yet, what the brave and good Francesca Albanese says above also gives me hope that this prime example of conjoint lunacy and stupidity is its own worst enemy: it has scant chance of prospering in reality.

As do Roslyn Ross’ thoughts here:

* * * * * * *

Well, to pivot from all that to something more encouraging and positive…

.

Here is what one who truly loves and cherishes that land would actually do now:

https://x.com/OnlinePalEng/status/1887050180744065301

May God bless and protect the Gazans, the Palestinians, and all who are in solidarity with them!

🙏🏼

