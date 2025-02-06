https://x.com/FranceskAlbs/status/1887274174231499112
(NOTE: Francesca had to repeat-post the above tweet, as she felt she was being shadowbanned on Twitter.
Matter of fact, I did see the second tweet, but not the original one!)
Well, I thought that he [DJT] was smarter than this, but this really has caused serious doubts about that to appear.
Is it really just the simplemindedness of a real-estate mogul at work here? Turning anything and everything into an opportunity to set up yet another seaside golf resort with hotels for “everyone in the world” to vacation in?
Is he really that thoroughly ignorant about the history of that ancient strip of land and the people who have been living on it for untold generations?
Does he not realize that it’s also now a grim graveyard of thousands of innocent souls, many of whose corpses remain buried in the rubble?
And there are still people — you know, those living, breathing beings with heads, bodies, legs and arms, created in the image of God — who are still dying and being murdered there today, too. By the Most Immoral Army in the World, the IGF forces.
So, he will just get those earth movers in there and haul away the tons upon tons of debris, then pave everything over to build your fancy hotels and golf course on that ground that has had such a sorrowful recent past? That is sacred to the real inhabitants of the place?
Really?
Just unfathomable. Beyond disgusting. I have no stronger words left to describe the revulsion I feel at this.
And then there’s this:
Netanyahu 'gave Trump a golden pager' in reference to Lebanon attack
US president describes attacks that killed a 10-year-old girl and injured thousands as a 'great operation'
That could be a pretty good clue as to the mindset of POTUS 47, maybe, no?
And yet, what the brave and good Francesca Albanese says above also gives me hope that this prime example of conjoint lunacy and stupidity is its own worst enemy: it has scant chance of prospering in reality.
As do Roslyn Ross’ thoughts here:
* * * * * * *
Well, to pivot from all that to something more encouraging and positive…
.
Here is what one who truly loves and cherishes that land would actually do now:
https://x.com/OnlinePalEng/status/1887050180744065301
It is also worth pondering, since there have been suggestions that Trump detests Naziyahoo, and yes, I know it is a stretch, but, Trump's announcement is what the Israeli fanatics have been saying for months, so what does the US or Trump gain from stating it? Well, the Israelis think they can take over Gaza and ethnically cleanse it, despite the complete failure of their military over 16 months, and they would NEVER want a US control of any of Palestine, let alone Gaza.
So, how does Trump's statement help the Israelis? He is taking their plan and saying, sure, I will do it, there will be American control of Gaza, which leaves the Israelis precisely where? From out of the mouths of babes, or, in this case, in Trumpian excess and hyperbole, their dream and desire, is announced to the world and the Americans will do it.
Or is Trump truly stupid enough to believe it would be possible, or, is he pretending to take it seriously to sabotage Naziyahoo and the Shitraelis, knowing that declaring it would have many, probably most in the world up in arms?
To even believe the US military would allow such a genocidal colonial adventure is to ignore the realities of global and American politics.
So, what is going on? Either Trump really is an absolute idiot, or he is a cunning, crafty fox, looking to derail the insane plans of the Israelis.