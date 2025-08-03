Q & A on the Internet’s Top Questions about Nuns & Sisters

Featuring two Sisters of Life who work in the Bronx, Sr. Mary Grace and Sr. Marie Veritas. The charism of their order is explained here.

The Sisters of Life Answer the Internet's Top Questions About Nuns [& Sisters]

MORE Q&As:

The Sisters of Life Answer MORE of the Internet's Top Questions About Nuns [& Sisters]

Originally from Australia, Sr. Mary Grace’s vocation story of her journey “from the beach to the Bronx” is a great one. A lively, witty and articulate speaker, she also has a few talks/interviews up on YT.

CONSIDER LISTENING to her wonderful 2024 Keynote Speech at the GIVEN Institute .

Loaded with insights and lessons from personal experience and interactions with the lay public, the speech gives all of us (and not just the target audience of women) much to ponder, such as:

God can, God does, use everything — disappointments, deviations, failures — for one single goal: to be with you.

Give God your gifts, but do not leave your ‘gaps’.

“Surrender to God is the only absolute power that the creature possesses.” [quoting Gertrud von le Fort]

Who are they?

The Sisters of Life are a contemplative/active Roman Catholic community of women religious, who profess the three traditional vows of poverty, chastity, and obedience, and a fourth vow to protect and enhance the sacredness of human life. We were founded by Cardinal John O’Connor in New York in 1991, and received formal approbation as a religious institute in 2004, under Cardinal Edward Egan. We currently serve in the [Arch]dioceses of New York, Albany, Bridgeport, Philadelphia, Denver, Phoenix, Washington, D.C., and Toronto, Canada. Our missions include serving women who are vulnerable to abortion, giving them the support and resources to be able to choose life for themselves and their children; hosting weekend retreats; evangelization; outreach to college students; and helping women who have suffered after abortion to encounter the mercy and healing of Jesus Christ.

Consider helping them out with a donation: CLICK HERE.

FILM: A Nun's Life (2025)

About the Sisters of Mary Morning Star in their convent in Lynton, England.

This film, just posted the other day on YT, is a wonderful chronicle of the life of the nuns at the Sisters of Mary Morning Star Convent, located in Lynton, along the north Devon coast. (See map below.)

The coastal town is particularly beautiful, where, as the good archbishop says,

“… the veil of the experience of the transcendent — of God — and of human reality is very thin.”

A Nun's life | Catholic UK documentary | one of nine

Premiered Jul 31, 2025

Theirs is a simple and structured life devoted to prayer. It also offers the viewer living and working in the usual rat race of life a sanctuary of serenity, where prayerful devotion takes up much of the day, and both manual work and creative crafts are done with clear and good intent. One senses an enviable calm that resides within the hearts of the nuns here, sans artifice or pride.

In the interviews, we learn about their disparate backgrounds. At least one nun’s story will take you by surprise. (It certainly did me!)

We note, too, that the nuns are not at all tucked away from the townspeople about them.

Besides interviews with the nuns, the priest, and archbishop, we also hear from an architect, a plumber, electricians, and joiners. And then (like a true miracle!), there’s the UK army that shows up to help as well!

The economy of grace as described by the archbishop is something few consider as important in the world. Well, that’s because it really isn’t “of this world.” It’s a lovely term to describe what these sisters and all contemplative religious do for us who are out there in the ‘busy’ world. We really have no idea how much worse the world would be without their prayers and sacrifice.

We are, all of us, much too focused on the economy of money. Yet, through our personal and group prayers, Eucharistic Adoration, partaking of the Sacraments with sincere hearts, and other such activities, we can contribute to that economy of grace.

Note that all of these young nuns wear proper religious habits — unlike the wholly misbegotten trends in the ‘60s that stripped away the outward distinction of the religious from the laity, and many sisters and nuns were pushed to wear civilian clothes — a big mistake. Very few of these non-habited religious are still with us, as they are getting up there in age. Most also hew to a more ‘liberal’ and modernist philosophy that does not attract the younger set, who are vastly more interested in the more demanding of discipline and structure in the conservative orders (same goes for the Traditional Latin Mass).

Watching this film was actually calming for the soul. That was much-needed relief from all the upsetting news stories of the day we are often helpless to do much about.

If inclined to do so, please pray for more vocations to the religious life!

Their website, where you can learn more about the order, and donate, if you wish: Sisters of Mary Morning Star Convent, Lynton

Their international website:

Maria Stella Matutina

NOTE: If you know of anyone who might be discerning a religious vocation, feel free to share this material with them.

Leave a comment