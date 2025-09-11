This must be one of a kind:

A wholesome family portrait video with mom, dad and daughter all entertaining us, the general public, even as they teach us a few things about playing better chess in the process! (Please scroll down below the video for an “FYI”.)

But, why do I enjoy this video so much?

I love daughter Anna’s warm smiles and laughter that always lighten the mood. I love Mama Pia’s soft, gentle voice, yet precise and quiet manner. I love Papa Juan’s jolly, expressive, and typically Spanish, passion.

Everyone is warm, genuine, and simply loving what they do, with no airs or bad tempers on display, and no need to impress anyone. There’s a real simplicity and humility to this family that are so endearing, especially in our day.

HOPE YOU ALL ENJOY THIS VIDEO, TOO!

FYI:

Pia Cramling is a Chess Grandmaster from Sweden, the fifth woman to be a GM, and has been playing chess for 50 years, ever since she began at the age of 10.

Pia’s husband is Spanish GM Juan Manuel Bellón López.

Anna Cramling is Pia and Juan Manuel’s daughter. She is also a FIDE Master (not yet earning enough Elo points to be a GM herself). Anna is a YouTube content creator who does entertaining and fun “chess streaming” videos in her campaign to promote chess to the wider public.

[For the record, this is my ability level: a decent chess player (people like my brothers and cousins) can checkmate me in, like, six moves. Maybe, even less. I do need to work on my game — literally. And am only learning now what “tactical” vs. “positional” chess is!]

Leave a comment