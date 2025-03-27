NOTE: I am not on the “no-virus” bandwagon.

So shoot me. 😜

It was thanks to the book, Dissolving Illusions, coauthored by Dr. Suzanne Humphries and Roman Bystrianyk, that I finally learned everything I never knew, and was never taught in indoctrination “medical” school, about the true history of that medical intervention known as “vaccines”.

There is also a good reason why humans are naturally averse to sharp, pointy things like needles through which vaccines are dispensed.

Thankfully, we never got tonsillectomies that were so common in the US, as there was no widespread, “efficient” campaign to do this back in my old country.

And, yes, our generation did play with mercury blobs when we were kids!

“The smallpox bunny trail was the darkest.”

Dr Humphries (who is a kidney specialist = nephrologist) recalls her experience of going deep into the whole story of vaccines (polio, smallpox shots, mercury in vaxxes, among others).

She brilliantly explains these medical concepts and makes them easily understandable to the average non-medical person.

Listen, and share widely!

Joe Rogan Experience #2294 - Dr. Suzanne Humphries

Mar 26, 2025 The Joe Rogan Experience

Dr Humphries is a conventionally educated medical doctor who was a participant in conventional hospital systems from 1989 until 2011 as an internist and nephrologist. She left her conventional hospital position in good standing, of her own volition in 2011. Since then, she’s been furthering her research into the medical literature on vaccines, immunity, history, and functional medicine. She is the author of "Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and the Forgotten History."

https://drsuzanne.net

This is the quotation mentioned by Dr. Humphries from the Federal Register containing the directive for HHS, published in 1984:

https://archives.federalregister.gov/issue_slice/1984/6/1/22975-22997.pdf

