The excerpts read by Stephen from the book are such enlightening nuggets of history on this topic — one that more people are only starting to scrutinize more closely.

It was shortly after I stumbled upon the story of the cold-blooded murder in the West Bank by the Israeli “Defense” Forces of Shireen Abu Akleh, the veteran Palestinian-American reporter for Al Jazeera, that I was prompted to do a deep dive into the history of this conflict. Even then, I was grateful for so much excellent material online available to anyone willing and wanting to learn more about all this. What little I knew at the time was that usual, hidebound narrative wholly favorable to “poor and defenseless” Israel, and dismissive of the Palestinians as just plain “terrorists” without a cause.

I haven’t read this particular book, but from what Stephen presents here, it sounds perfect for anyone still ignorant at this late stage of the facts of the history of this ongoing conflict.

How and where it all started for Stephen, who has a Substack called Palestine Bookshelf and its related YouTube channel.

Why do I trust Stephen’s take on all these so well, above that of so many others’?

Only because Stephen informs his opinions with his solid Catholic faith. He follows no ideology, only seeks the truth. I appreciate his sobriety and clear-eyed, fact-based perspective on this topic.

It is one that badly needs closer reexamination by everyone in the world in order to fully understand the actual facts about Palestine and Israel — beyond that fixed story fed to us all especially in the West for some seven decades now.

Majority of us have been hoodwinked about this issue for so long, since the Jews partial to Israel have molded the one-sided narrative on this story through their firm grip on media, entertainment, publishing, academia, Hollywood, etc.

I will be posting more of Stephen’s videos and posts here in the near future. Stay tuned! Or, better yet — go follow and subscribe to Stephen’s Substack and YouTube channel.

