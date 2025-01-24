"A Very Short History of the Israel-Palestine Conflict" [Excellent Succinct Presentation by STEPHEN HEINER]
A must-read, especially for those new to this topic and open to learning!
The excerpts read by Stephen from the book are such enlightening nuggets of history on this topic — one that more people are only starting to scrutinize more closely.
It was shortly after I stumbled upon the story of the cold-blooded murder in the West Bank by the Israeli “Defense” Forces of Shireen Abu Akleh, the veteran Palestinian-American reporter for Al Jazeera, that I was prompted to do a deep dive into the history of this conflict. Even then, I was grateful for so much excellent material online available to anyone willing and wanting to learn more about all this. What little I knew at the time was that usual, hidebound narrative wholly favorable to “poor and defenseless” Israel, and dismissive of the Palestinians as just plain “terrorists” without a cause.
I haven’t read this particular book, but from what Stephen presents here, it sounds perfect for anyone still ignorant at this late stage of the facts of the history of this ongoing conflict.
How and where it all started for Stephen, who has a Substack called Palestine Bookshelf and its related YouTube channel.
Why do I trust Stephen’s take on all these so well, above that of so many others’?
Only because Stephen informs his opinions with his solid Catholic faith. He follows no ideology, only seeks the truth. I appreciate his sobriety and clear-eyed, fact-based perspective on this topic.
It is one that badly needs closer reexamination by everyone in the world in order to fully understand the actual facts about Palestine and Israel — beyond that fixed story fed to us all especially in the West for some seven decades now.
Majority of us have been hoodwinked about this issue for so long, since the Jews partial to Israel have molded the one-sided narrative on this story through their firm grip on media, entertainment, publishing, academia, Hollywood, etc.
I will be posting more of Stephen’s videos and posts here in the near future. Stay tuned! Or, better yet — go follow and subscribe to Stephen’s Substack and YouTube channel.
This sort of information is so important. The more people know the truth the more justice can be done.
The great lies must be destroyed.
Israelis and Jews have no right to Palestine. Never did.
Israelis and Jews are the invaders, colonisers and occupiers. Always were.
Israelis and Jews have no right to deny the Palestinians freedom and justice. Never did and never will.
Palestine is the country which Zionists and Jews invaded in 1947 in order to set up their State for Jews. That is the reality. Even if people believe the UN had the right to partition Palestine, which it did not, the recommendation demanded justice and respect for the Palestinians in what was left of their country. Zionists, Israelis and Jews reneged on that from the start.
Religions do not get rights to land, homelands or self determination and Jews have no right to their own State in the first place.
ONE THING IS CERTAIN, NO-ONE has the right to take someone else's country and then subject the native people to sadistic cruelty and bestial savagery, denying them justice, freedom and human and civil rights as the Israelis do to the Palestinians.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NaBKbYABDk4&rco=1