A Splendid Time at the San Isidro Holiday in Madrid.

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Sharing an example of how an old culture centered around the human being and what most of us can recognize as a normal civilized life actually “works.” ***

(Note that that particular “life” is also known to be a mere part of Western civilization, which was wrought over centuries and millennia by a culture heavily steeped in the Catholic faith in these countries.)

Presenting a gallery of images from that historic and colorful Madrid holiday — the San Isidro (St Isidore the Farmer) Festival that brings out the smiles, colorful dress, and sunny spirits, as everyone goes out and about, rain or shine, cold or warm. They are genuine expressions of joy and celebration, too, and not merely performative ones.

As you can see from a pic or two below, a few wore jackets over their costumes, since the day did get pretty cold and occasionally wet, with temps dropping into the 50s to low 60s F. Many couples, friends, and families of all sizes and shapes descended upon the plaza mayor proudly decked out in their traditional costumes. Some displayed modern or idiosyncratic takes on the standard holiday garb. The children were very cute in their getups for the occasion! Everyone was just happy to have us take pictures of them all, or have us pose with them in our pics, too.

Traditional Attire and Dancing the Chotis During the festivities, many locals dress as chulapos and chulapas, a nod to the 19th-century working-class residents of Madrid’s Malasaña neighborhood. Men wear dark trousers, a white shirt, a flat cap known as a parpusa, and a vest adorned with a carnation. Women don polka-dot dresses with puff sleeves, wearing their hair tied back in a headscarf pinned with two carnations. Source .

Gallery 1:

Old and young, traditional and modern, many came out in their costumed glory!

Gallery 2:

The lady in lower right with the exposed back is very brave to go out like that in temps dipping into the 50s to lower 60s F.

Gallery 3:

It started to rain in the early afternoon!

Joining in the celebration, we girls went around central Madrid with a red carnation stuck in our hair, while the boys wore white carnations pinned to their tops. (All were artificial flowers bought from a lucky vendor).

Enjoyed a light snack at a busy corner cafe called La Esquinita (many such places with such a name). No high-fructose corn syrup to be found in any Coca-Colas in Spain, thankfully — just plain ol’ cane sugar! Glasses of ice come with a slice of lemon. The really fresh bread served in every eating place was a small culinary joy in and of itself.

This was followed a few hours later by a scrumptious midday meal at the lovely Casa Lucio, with its maze-like yet cozy dining rooms located below street level, keeping the temperature cool enough for proper wine storage (and us having to keep some additional layers on. The place allowed us only two hours to take our lunch — a fair request, because all the places that day were jampacked with reservations. We saw extended families and motley groups dining out together en masse on this very merry, non-working holiday.

Profuse apologies, but I just had to share some food pics, too!

Gallery 1

They look like ordinary dishes, but the freshness of the ingredients and special seasoning make all these into a veritable feast.

Gallery 2

Slices of light tarta de Santiago (almond cake) and a portion of tarta de queso (Spanish cheesecake). I love the Spanish version of cheesecake. Had to try it thanks to the insistence of nephews and nieces who kept gushing over it! I can honestly eat more than one serving of this creamy and delicious dessert, while I can always pass on the more tart and firm NY-style cheesecakes. The two kinds of cheese desserts are nothing like each other, and enjoyed by different, nearly opposite, taste and texture preferences.

Tarta de Santiago

One version of Spanish cheesecake

Rounded out the day with excellent churros con chocolate at the Las Tapas de Juan.(highly recommended even just for this treat, a typical Spanish breakfast meal with coffee, or afternoon snack with the chocolate sauce).

In sum

The relaxed and festive spirit among both the madrileños and visitors to the city was palpable and sincere, despite the momentary rain and cold temps interrupting the mostly sunny day. It’s something I hardly sense anymore in gatherings in these here parts. Wonder no more about the pull for many Americans towards Spain and other countries in Europe and beyond.

***Granted, this was a special occasion, and it might just be chalked up to the “tourist” effect. Yet, the atmosphere on this holiday in the Spanish capital is simply different in spiritual and psychological ways to most ‘celebrations’ held over here (save for a few with close kith and kin). There seems to be a gray pall and tension that tend to haunt these events here. Could it be just my cultural and historical bias? Sure, but I don’t think I’m in the minority among visitors to Spain who sense this je ne sais quoi distinction.

BONUS. 😊 🥰

An adorable sibling pair whose family graciously and generously made them sit for our cameras, featuring a sweet little girl and her naughty older brother.

(Black bars added to protect privacy of the children.)

¡Adiós, por ahora, España!

🇪🇸

¡Hasta la próxima!

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