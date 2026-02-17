An Observer’s Substack

A Surefire Oscar Win Strategy.

An Observer (Teresa L)
An Observer (Teresa L)
Feb 17, 2026

Kate Winslet had got several Oscar nominations already by then, and finally did win. Yup, for a “Holocaust TM” film.

Ricky Gervais is one of the vanishingly few high-profile comedians who always pushes the envelope, and going beyond mere “entertainment,” he has no fear in poking the Hollywood powers-that-be and make them squirm in their seats.

And he gets away with it!

Remembering one of the rare corners of truth-exposing lights in a world rapidly growing dark with the rollout of the “COVID” tyranny: Gervais’ opening spiel at the 2020 Golden Globes? (← That clip has the highlights; the full monologue can be found here.)

There’s another clip from this same episode of EXTRAS with Kate Winslet actually doing a weepy scene in her nun costume that, thanks to bbc copyright restrictions, is well-nigh impossible to view, much less to download.

H/T for the clip above.

Discussion about this video

