A Surefire Oscar Win Strategy.

Kate Winslet had got several Oscar nominations already by then, and finally did win. Yup, for a “Holocaust TM” film.

Ricky Gervais is one of the vanishingly few high-profile comedians who always pushes the envelope, and going beyond mere “entertainment,” he has no fear in poking the Hollywood powers-that-be and make them squirm in their seats.

And he gets away with it!

Remembering one of the rare corners of truth-exposing lights in a world rapidly growing dark with the rollout of the “COVID” tyranny: Gervais’ opening spiel at the 2020 Golden Globes? (← That clip has the highlights; the full monologue can be found here.)

There’s another clip from this same episode of EXTRAS with Kate Winslet actually doing a weepy scene in her nun costume that, thanks to bbc copyright restrictions, is well-nigh impossible to view, much less to download.

Leave a comment