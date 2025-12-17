Did anyone else here follow this doctor, too, once upon a time?

She seemed credible enough. Her life story pre-”COVID” left a bit to be desired as far as credibility went (she says she was a kind of “miracle baby” who survived some accident or other and was adopted by a couple who would become her parents, if I recall correctly).

I stopped following her and everyone in her general circle of “medical freedom fighters” at least a couple of years ago, as their relevance seemed to fade away by then.

Then, just recently, I stumbled on this story. I was … shocked, to put it mildly.

What, what?

This supposed “medical freedom doc” who spoke out courageously against the “COVID” shot was, in fact, a liar and a murderer?

WHAT??

Carrie Madej: A Lie Too Far; The Hurt Too Deep

When false victimhood and lies collides with verifiable evidence

Jana S Bennun

Nov 21, 2025

I want to express my sincere gratitude to Mike Adams, from the bottom of my heart, for having the courage to speak, to document, to investigate, and to expose what others were afraid to touch. In a world where silence is often rewarded and truth is punished, it takes uncommon integrity to stand firm in the face of resistance and intimidation.Truth matters. Accountability matters. And when harm has been done, silence only protects wrongdoing. I thank him for refusing silence. Read his investigative article here : Carrie Madej Investigated There is a clearly recognizable behavioral pattern in which a person repeatedly portrays themselves as either a hero or a perpetual victim, turns those who attempt to help them into villains, refuses accountability, and reshapes reality to fit their narrative. I am talking about Carrie Madej. In this case, the same individual who publicly spread demonstrably false claims about microscope slides - yes HER slides were a fraud, later administered an intravenous dose of hydrogen peroxide to my father that was measured at 21 milliliters of a 3 percent solution, a quantity that experts calculated to be approximately 84 times higher than any medically defensible level. A forensic autopsy classified my father’s death as a homicide. A Tennessee court found her liable and awarded more than one million dollars in punitive damages to my family. These are matters of public record. Yet even in the face of this judgment, she refused to appear in court, aligned herself with anti-jurisdiction and sovereign ideology, and has moved from state to state to avoid accountability , rather than comply with the outcome of the courts. ( and her actions ) In other words, we may never be able to collect a single dollar, but that is not what truly matters. What mattered to us was proving that my father died as a direct result of her actions, her criminal negligence, and her assault. The truth was the most important thing for our family to document carefully and permanently. Why? Because my father’s life mattered, just like any other life does. And because when a doctor is willing to cause harm while presenting herself to the world as a hero, there is a very real danger that she could harm, or even kill, someone else again.

Here’s the interview with Mike Adams (a.k.a. Health Ranger).

I still remember that plane crash, and what Madej was telling Dr. Lee Merritt on the latter’s weekly show.

11/19/2025 // Mike Adams //

Former doctor Carrie Madej, who was implicated in the wrongful death of a patient by administering intravenous hydrogen peroxide at fatal levels and was ordered to pay $1.3 million to the victim’s family by a Tennessee court, has been caught lying about a 9-1-1 call in which she claimed 9-1-1 operators interrogated her about her COVID status, health insurance status and social security number before rendering rescue assistance. Natural News has acquired exhaustive 9-1-1 call transcripts, audio recordings and testimony of county officials, all shown below, that prove she lied. Carrie Madej fabricated these accusations across multiple interviews in 2022, including an interview with myself. Now, we know she was lying and painting herself as the victim when, in reality, emergency services, air traffic control and the FAA were doing everything in their power to try to find her crashed plane and render immediate medical assistance. Carrie Madej found liable in wrongful death suit after administering lethal dose of H2O2 Carrie Madej, who surrendered her medical license in order to avoid medical board hearings -- and who refused to appear in court to defend herself in a wrongful death civil suit -- is an influencer in the health freedom space, teaming up with other experts like Dr. Sherri Tenpenny to promote health freedom. But her own track record of deceit betrays her public persona, which is probably why one doctor (see below) described her as, “...an evil, demonic person.” Another pro-freedom podcaster and influencer told me Madej was a, “very arrogant, elitist-acting, and a selfish awful creature.” As Natural News previously reported:

Watch / listen to the FULL INTERVIEW (also embedded in the article above).

LISTEN CLOSELY at ~ time stamp 41:48 , in which Mike and the Bennuns speculate on a possible reason for the murder of Jana’s father by this person who goes by the name, Carrie Madej.

The moral of this story, per Mike Adams:

Just because someone is a supposed “medical freedom fighter” does not automatically mean that they can be trusted !

That deeply unsettling link to that small, murderous ethnostate can explain a lot about the psychopathy of these kinds of people — and, the next question is:

Was she actually a plant in the “medical freedom movement” by the usual cabal suspects?

