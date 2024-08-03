A Special Happy Moment for a Few Honest People in Those Events Run by a Wretched Set of Organizers
A gymnast from a teeny but populous country with no geopolitical power in the world, conquers no lands nor steals others’ resources, nor bombs cities or oppresses other peoples — but arguably leads in sending teachers, nurses and caregivers to help and care for the students, the patients, and the elderly of other, richer countries via kind-hearted and hardworking people — wins a GOLD on the floor exercises!
This special triumph is almost unheard-of for the athletes from this country whose government gives them no money to help train for competitions. It was the Japan Olympic Association that actually helped him in his training and education via a scholarship.
👍💕