A gymnast from a teeny but populous country with no geopolitical power in the world, conquers no lands nor steals others’ resources, nor bombs cities or oppresses other peoples — but arguably leads in sending teachers, nurses and caregivers to help and care for the students, the patients, and the elderly of other, richer countries via kind-hearted and hardworking people — wins a GOLD on the floor exercises!

This special triumph is almost unheard-of for the athletes from this country whose government gives them no money to help train for competitions. It was the Japan Olympic Association that actually helped him in his training and education via a scholarship.

Nice job, Carlos!

Carlos’ segment begins at 2:14 . ← CLICK HERE TO GO DIRECTLY TO THAT PART. (Hope it works!)



(NBC disallows external embedding with selected start times. You’ll be taken to the start of the video featuring the Israeli gymnast first if you click on the video below.)

