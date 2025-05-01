I started to notice this subtle but strange change to the standard terminology for historical era references in certain publications some years ago and wondered what the heck was going on. Never bothered to dig into the story, though. Until now.

The BBC (and many especially British corps.) dispensed with the standard year terms, B.C. (Before Christ, counts backward from Year 0, the purported year of Christ’s birth) and A.D. (Anno Domini, Latin for Year of Our Lord) for their documentary films and articles and have done so for quite a few years now — in fact, since 2011!

By CHRIS HASTINGS

Updated: 19:43 EDT, 24 September 2011

* What utter nonsense, as the atheist blogger below makes plain. *

The US hasn’t yet officially adopted this further example of PC rubbish, has it? At least not in the era of Trump (whose only blessing today is his more conservative cultural initiatives in some areas).

Oh, but is it wrong to ask who might be behind this change to terminology that seeks to once more delete any references to Christianity in thse terms that have long been used in Western culture and civilization, with no offense taken by any people before? [I leave the answer to this up to you.]

At any rate, it makes me even more emphatic in my use of the BC/AD system in my writings henceforth.

