AIPAC-Free Massie.

Sane people know that it’s only KY. Congressman Thomas Massie who fulfills the proper requirements desired in a political leader for smarts, decency, courage, competence, and fidelity to the Constitution; and, as a bonus: a finely honed sense of humor.

And it’s him who, for some unfathomable reason (to those self-same sane people), has just been singled out for political bullying by POTUS 47 himself in the upcoming midterms.

Oh, see what sort of fancy and insane antics those millions from the Adelson coffers can make you do!

(Or is this just clever reverse psychology being used as part of 47’s 13-dimensional chess to guarantee a victory for Massie?)

https://x.com/RepThomasMassie/status/1936952561489379560

https://x.com/EMichaelJones1/status/1937164792793292830

Such low media standards.

The media propagandist on the left in the clip below actually employs the exact same words used in the media’s fake information campaign leading up to the Iraq War some 20 years ago.

→ “weapons of mass destruction” 😱

No shame shown in their recycling of the same old script, and same old terms.

(Is that Hollywood writer’s strike is still on?)

https://x.com/RepThomasMassie/status/1936899611362243064

The blundering, schizophrenic and psycho-maniacal circus acts in this insane asylum of POTUS 47 are never-ending.

I tell you, the clowning continues apace!

Just look at his latest posts on his (un)Truth Social!

https://x.com/susanabulhawa/status/1937280886266814858

And then, this:

https://x.com/SuppressedNws/status/1937335348041769038

Did we just time-travel to flower-power hippieland?

Or maybe, the Hallmark card manufactory?

Are you not entertained?

Hurrah! We have ringside seats, and it’s all for free! (Well, not really.)

Meanwhile, we continue to be distracted by things large and small from the digital control grid that Trump’s people are quietly putting into place.

And, the Gaza attacks, killings, amputations, starvation, and all-around terrorism are not stopping still.

Do not forget about the Palestinians in Gaza (and all the occupied territories) and those helping them in any way. Help out in whatever way you are able to, if that is your wont. Please think of them, and keep them all in your prayers. 🙏🏼

https://x.com/mhdksafa/status/1936858739350339638

