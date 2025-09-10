I get sicker everyday of what the trump admin is doing in connivance with their fellow thugs, Israel.

For the piece of sour cherry topping this pile of filth, you have trump ordering the unprovoked, illicit attack on people on a boat in Venezuelan waters, in further contravention of international law. (That is — if that wasn’t just another piece of fakery for media effect.)

GREAT INTERVIEW BELOW. (I have a few reservations about Max, but he lays out all the facts well here.)

Max Blumenthal : Rubio’s Drugboat Diplomacy.

And if you think trump did anything “good” with that silly post on his Truth Social (what a mocking name) demanding data to prove vax safety etc., well: if that’s so important, why was it posted only on evanescent social media? Why not asked in a press conference, or published in the Federal Register, to make it an official statement?

Keep on fooling us, since some of us seem to enjoy it, as well as that forked-tongue language you deploy so well. You can, indeed, fool some of the people all of the time.

It isn’t that trump is worse in this than so many other US presidents; it’s just that he’s done away with the fake mask of “good guy” worn by so many others. The heinous crimes are all out in the open now, with no attempt to disguise them at all as something else.

Perhaps one good explanation for this kind of psychopathic behavior can be found in the concept of ‘exceptionalism’ — for both Israel and the US (which has been brainwashing its citizens about this in school, media, entertainment for many, many decades).

Listen to Alon Mizrahi hold forth on this:

Are we still entertained?

When will this all stop?

No good answer from me on that, but take note: God’s coming Chastisement for the world will be severe.

Meanwhile, keep dancing with the devil, o evil ones.

