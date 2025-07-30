My education about the Palestine-Israel situation and history has been based almost exclusively on material by writers and thinkers from the West, mostly American and British.

It’s about time that we also heard from a Palestinian herself on her views about Palestine, Jews and Arabs, Zionism, and Israel.

The events of October 7, 2023 was an amazingly clarifying event for Dr. Karmi — one she holds up as absolute litmus test for a person’s moral compass. She isn’t one to mince words.

(Those events were a real watershed moment for me, too, which prompted a much deeper look into the untold history of the place and its people.)

Ghada Karmi | I Returned to My Stolen Home in Palestine

This Is Not a Watermelon | Palestinian History & Culture

Palestinian doctor, scholar and research fellow Ghada Karmi offers powerful, truthful and hard-hitting words on Palestine's past, present and future. She sheds light on a common experience amongst Palestinian diaspora: that of blocked memories, suppressed as a result of trauma. She shares wise words of advice on dealing with friends and family who – especially in the wake of October 7th – have stayed apathetic and silent, or refused to take a moral stance. We talk in depth about the cognitive dissonance and lack of popular memory of the Nakba or the Palestinian lived experience as compared to that of the Holocaust. Dr Karmi emphasizes her belief in the power of words, stories and personal memories in not only eternalizing the Palestinian cause, but in infusing it into popular discourse. We hear her extraordinary story of being invited to her family home in Jerusalem by the New York Times bureau chief to face its then current inhabitants, and the visions she has for a future Palestine. This episode of This Is Not a Watermelon podcast was recorded on the 25th July 2024.

0:00 Introduction

0:39 Dr Karmi's Childhood in Jerusalem & Through the Nakba

9:44 How To Deal with Close Friends & Family Who Don't Support Palestine

15:29 Zionism is Still the Issue

19:34 Popular Awareness of the Palestinian Experience

20:56 NYT Bureau Chief Inviting Dr Karmi to Her Childhood Home

26:10 Stolen Land vs Stolen Property

29:46 Is Zionism Disappearing as a Political Ideology

32:09 Two-State Solution: Who Supports it More?

36:55 Imagining a Future for Palestine: One State Is the Only Solution

44:25 Reverting Back to the Name "Palestine" & Dr Karmi's Current Projects

48:20 Playbook for Talking to Zionists Ghada Karmi is a Research Fellow at the Institute of Arab and Islamic Studies at the University of Exeter. She was born in Jerusalem and forced to leave her home during the Nakba of 1948. Her family moved to England where she later practiced as a doctor working as a specialist in the health of migrants and refugees. She later held a number of research positions on Middle Eastern politics and culture at London's SOAS and the Universities of Durham and Leeds. She is also the author of the books: "In Search of Fatima," "Return: A Palestinian Memoir," "One State: The Only Democratic Future for Palestine-Israel," and "Married to Another Man".

Dr. Karmi is thoughtful and articulate, and her retelling about her experience as part of the diaspora is fascinating.

