A New Ground Stroke Born at Wimbledon.

Source for title video.

Music: Unstoppable by Sia.

Video clip with the “official”commentary on this shot (runs less than a minute):

Taken from this source .

In the second set at centre court in Wimbledon just this past July 4, 21-year-old Alexander “Alex” Eala had just hit another serve. As she crouched down to got ready to receive, her left foot slipped, causing her to take a dive and let out an “Uhh!”

The crowd had seen her fall and roared with concern. The ball had just been struck back by Iga Świątek. It already cleared the net, bouncing once.

Alex had to do something fast while prone, totally out of position.

In an instant, she crawled forward, stretching her arm to reach the ball — and deploying that new ground stroke.

Dubbed the “horizontal forehand” by the commentators (or, “centre court crawl” by others), the surprising success of that odd shot drew cries of awe and applause from everyone.

Although Alex would lose that particular game point when Iga responded with a passing shot, she would go on to win the match, pulling an upset against defending champion Świątek in straight sets, 7-6, 6-2.

This was during Round 3 of the Ladies’ Singles at Wimbledon, July 4, 2026

→ To watch the match highlights, click here. That unusual return stroke starts at 10:28.

→ For the full match, click here. The dive shot starts at 1:45:47 (see video clip above; get a glimpse of her parents, too, just before the serve).

Rising in the ranks

With this win over Świątek, the young Philippine pro got to advance to the fourth round — a first in history for any Filipino player to reach this stage. It was an unexpectedly good set of games, but her Wimbledon run would be stopped by Italy’s Jasmine Paolini, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in round 4.

Eala is currently WTA #29 (slight drop from a career-best of 28 just a couple of weeks back), climbing up the rankings from ~140 in just over a year.

Next up: Hard-court tournaments

The grass court season over, the Hard-Court Swing season now begins. First, there’s the Mubadala DC Open (WTA 500) in Washington DC that begins this coming weekend. Besides the singles games there, she will also team up with tennis great Venus Williams, who selected her as her doubles partner.

Eala has also secured a spot at the final Grand Slam for 2026, the US Open, which runs between August 31 through September 12.

Between these two bigger events, Alex will also play at the Canadian National Bank Open (WTA 1000) in Toronto, CAN (August 2-13) and the Cincinnati Open (WTA 1000) (August 13-23).

While she hasn’t won any regular Grand Slams yet, here’s hoping that Alex continues improving her game while remaining fit and healthy in the last half of 2026! I’m excited to watch her progress with time and experience. (Perhaps, may even catch her at play in person one of these days, too!)

→ Learn what those WTA tier numbers mean (w.r.t. Eala): CLICK HERE.

EXTRAS: Defeat - and Victory!

Eastbourne Final, UK: Listen to Alex’s emotional speech.

Defeat at Eastbourne Open (WTA 250), June 2025

It was a heartbreaking loss last year for Alex at the Eastbourne Final in the UK.

It was already historic on its own: it was the first time a Filipino player ever made it to a WTA Final. Winning it would’ve been her first WTA title, as it would be for any Filipino, too.

But it was not to be so.

Alex Eala speaks amid tears after a very close match against 19-y.o. Australian Maya Joint, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (12/10), losing in the third-set tie-breaker.

Such grace and hope expressed in defeat endeared her to the Eastbourne crowd.

→ → → Oh, but this was not going to be the final word on Eala vs. Joint . . .

[please scroll further down]

Highlights of the match:

. . . a year later, however — Alex gets her REVENGE ! (July 2, 2026)

Defeats Maya Joint in Round 2 of Ladies’ Singles at the Wimbledon Open, 3-6, 6-2, 6-0!

Alex’s fans erupt into loud cheers when she finally wins the match point!

As usual, in her words, Alex shows grace and respect even in victory.

Q&A starts at 5:40 .

MORE INFO: see previous posts.

To learn more about Eala, click below.

(Includes interview with Andy Roddick, in which she shows poise, grace and maturity beyond her years. Also learn of her arduous path to her current world-class status.)

To hear the unique Filipino perspective on all these (video discussion + more on her personal history), click below.

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