Swofford does deep research into something I never even gave a thought to; the peculiarities of the black-and-white film stock and the strong lighting needed for moviemaking in the silent film era. These would dictate the kind of makeup worn by those early celluloid actors.

Watch Swofford transform himself with layer upon layer of various hues (odd when seen under natural light) likely used at the time. Really enjoyed his lively and informative presentation.

