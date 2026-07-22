"A Nation Watching: Alexandra Eala’s Wimbledon Run Explained" [A Filipino Perspective]

TITLE VIDEO: A Nation Watching: Alex Eala’s Wimbledon Run Explained

Jul 8, 2026 On Assignment With Me

What a week it’s been for Philippine tennis!



A few days ago, Alex Eala beat defending Wimbledon champion Iga Świątek to reach the second week of a Grand Slam, becoming the first-ever Filipino to do it. In this episode, I sit down with veteran sports journalist TJ Manotoc, to break down what this moment means — not just for tennis, but for the Philippines.



While Eala was eliminated by Jasmine Paolini in the round of 16, she’s now reached a career-high singles ranking of world number 28. And somewhere along the way, Alex Eala stopped being just a promising athlete and became something bigger. A symbol of what’s possible. Of excellence. Of a country’s hunger to see itself win on a stage it’s rarely been invited to.



The 21-year-old from Manila has not only raised her own profile but has also ignited hope and pride among Filipino tennis fans.



On this assignment, we’ll explore the factors behind Eala’s meteoric rise, the impact of her achievements in the Philippines, and what her journey signifies for aspiring athletes.

The highly knowledgeable TJ Manotoc joins Natashya Gutierrez to shoot the breeze on everything to do with the young Filipino athlete currently creating a sensation in the tennis world, and perhaps, inspiring young boys and girls to take up the sport.

There is a uniqueness in the fandom of Eala. She travels to different countries to play, and the Filipino diaspora over the world is a huge factor in her incredible support in the stands, making every game feel like “home court” for her.

(Mentioned by Manotoc is the attention and funds poured mostly into the basketball like the national team, Gilas Filipinas. Basketball was inherited from former colonists, the Americans, and wholly unsuited to short-stature Filipinos. Today, the teams are made up mostly of imported athletes from the US.)

Need to clarify the facts about Alex’s years of training and education at the Rafa Nadal Academy (RNA) in Mallorca, Spain (founded in 2016). It was after the 12-year-old prodigy won the Les Petits As (“The Little Aces”) tournament in Tarbes, France, that the Rafa Nadal Academy approached the Ealas to offer the youngster a full scholarship to the RNA.

[EXCERPT]

Before the RNA, she was home-trained, primarily by her late grandfather.

Who is Alexandra Eala? Filipino Star Who Shocked Iga Swiatek At Wimbledon 2026

Written by: Sudipta Biswas

Updated Jul 5, 2026, 19:27 IST

[EXCERPT]

Who is Eala?

Born in Quezon City, Philippines, Eala’s introduction to tennis was anything but conventional. She trained on a makeshift tennis court painted over a local basketball court, often adjusting her shots to avoid basketball hoops because proper grass courts were unavailable. Athleticism runs in her family. Her mother, Rizza Maniego-Eala, is a former competitive swimmer and Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist, while her brother, Miko, played collegiate tennis. Her late grandfather, Roberto, was the first person to coach her. She made an impact in local tournaments soon. At just 12 years, after winning a tournament in France, Eala and her elder brother moved to Mallorca, Spain, where she earned a full-time scholarship at the Rafa Nadal Academy. [boldface added] There, she balanced academics with technical training, recovery sessions, and match play, gradually laying the foundation for a professional career.

BACK TO THE Academy for the founder’s speech —

— to the hs graduates (June, 2023) with retired Spanish tennis pro, Rafael “Rafa” Nadal .

Eala is seated at the back, on the right.

Incidentally, the guest speaker at this event was none other than Polish player Iga Świątek, whom Eala would meet three times on the court a few years later — and defeat the defending champion twice — the second one in the third round at Wimbledon’s centre court on July 4, 2026. This was a historic first: that a Filipino athlete got this far in a grand slam in the tennis world.

Baby Alex (“chubby cheeks”) with her late grandpa, Roberto Maniego.

The long training, hard work, and sacrifice she put in as a young child:

CLICK TO WATCH VIDEO HERE (in English and Filipino)

Hoping that Eala’s team listen to this podcast and consider Manotoc’s advice to perhaps take on a different coach going forward. She will need to improve her game (especially her serve) for the bigger challenges ahead. She will be hard to beat with a stronger serve!

Wishing all the best for Alex Eala, and hope her faith also helps and guides her amid all this rigorous training and practice. For sure, Filipinos are wishing for God’s grace to bless her always. 🙏🏼

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

For those wanting to know more about this topic, click below for my previous post on Eala.

(Includes a full interview with former US tennis pro, Andy Roddick):

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