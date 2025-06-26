Despite the grim images we have been seeing daily for over two years now from Gaza, I was still not prepared to witness the video of that ghastly act of violence done by a Belarusian man to that little baby boy at Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow — all caught on a security camera.

The clip so shook me up, I felt weak for several seconds, reeling from the shock.

The the actual moment of impact was blurred out, but that did little to hide the horror of this unspeakable, unimaginable act carried out by that strong, burly adult against a tiny, helpless child — was the perpetrator even human?

How could you even do such an inhumane thing — and in public, too?

Moments after, one sees the veil-clad mother rush in, pick up and carry her limp baby off in her arms, her horror and anguish clearly seen on her face. (The family is confirmed to be from Afghanistan and not Iran, as earlier reports stated.)

Here is a story on the incident. I don’t want to post a direct link to the video. It can be searched for online, for those who haven’t seen it and wish to.

The man has been arrested. He seems to have not been in his right mind, and was described as a “drug-addled monster”. He has also confessed to the crime.

The little boy survives, and has been placed into a medically-induced coma, and will not require neurosurgical treatment.

I imagine that this is the same kind of demonic mentality that drives the zeal for child murder in the typical, thoroughly captured, brainwashed Zionist mind of an Israel “Defence” [Offense] Forces member. Those beastly creatures who have no qualms whatsoever about shooting to kill Palestinian children.

It also raises the question: Is this kind of horror becoming more and more normalized today?

It brought to mind what Vanessa Beeley said in this recent interview.

Vanessa emphasizes (a bit deeper into the interview) the idea that, with all that has been happening in the world, “humanity [is] under threat,” and this is the ultimate aim of the powers-that-shouldn’t-be (my term, not hers). Such psychopathic behaviors seem to more commonly depicted in all media. Of course, the most outstanding ones are exemplified by the demoniacal Israelis through their genocidal acts in Gaza, and all manner of atrocity against Palestinians in the streets in all the Territories, and certainly in their horrible prisons.

I am still a little bit shaken after watching that video, some 12 hours ago, and cannot watch it a second time.

Not much more to say, and am the last to have any wisdom to impart. My fallback, and for those wont to do so: each of us can still do these things with ease and no barriers: to pray.

Prayers are desperately needed in this increasingly deranged and violent world: for people — the innocents, the victims of aggression and atrocity, firstly, like the little baby in the story above; those helping and protecting them in some way; turning to flesh those dark and stony hearts that may still beat in some frightful individuals out there; for firming up weak hearts in those who should lead us with courage and decency, and who should put a stop to such continuing monstrosities; for stouter hearts for us ourselves, too. And not to forget, for the eternal repose for the souls of those who have perished.

Pray, too, that peace would reign triumphantly within the chests of more men.

🙏🏼 ✝️

