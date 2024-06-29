Was trying really hard to avoid all this hot, hot “news” about “whistleblowing” in view of wall-to-wall mainstream media headlines about a celebrity “hero” journalist’s “release from prison.”

Do you think that “heroes” who become so well-known around the world, for good or ill, in the major mainstream media happen organically?

This opinion on the matter might not be popular right now (nothing new to me), but that niggling feeling about Assange has haunted me for many years, and just wouldn’t go away.

With the Assange release, I’m finding that there are others, too, who share these same doubts. As in the case of the “COVID” official story, I’d kept mum about it because so many people whom I’d respected, who possessed more smarts, IQ, talent and ability than I did had fully glommed onto the Assange-as-hero narrative. I’d be a sour, party pooper if I said anything contrary to that dominant position. I felt myself as just another madly, truly, deeply crazy, paranoid tinfoil hat-wearing weirdo — one of those “extreme” ones even garden-variety “conspiracy theorists” shun, LOL.

(For what it’s worth, I’ve felt the same way about “celebrity whistleblower” Edward Snowden. More on my qualms about his authenticity may show up in a future piece.)

So, here goes…

Just one “litmus test” to see if a supposed “whistleblower” or “hero journalist” is authentic or not: What is that person’s view on the official Nine-Eleven story? (←Click highlighted question to listen to Assange’s answer to this question.)

Does someone languishing in prison obscurity have so much written about him in the mainstream and alternative media, for good or ill?

Does he also get the privilege of posing so cringe-ly with Pamela Anderson while being “punished”?

Another interesting contrast to the truly suppressed truth-teller is the way Assange is constantly kept in the public eye as he supposedly languishes in solitary confinement (complete with a new wife and babies, to boot?).

Meanwhile real whistleblowers like Gary Webb (how many of you know of him?) end up dead under suspicious circumstances. (This New York Times story about the film on Webb, Resurrecting a Disgraced Reporter, actually states this sans the slightest trace of skepticism:

While Mr. Webb died alone, after two self-inflicted gunshots, he lived long enough to know that he did not make the whole thing up.

The NYT works on the premise that the See Eye Ae does not control the political messages broadcast by these cinematic products that come out of Hollywood. And, for their part, the other mainsteam media bigwigs, instead of doing further investigation into Webb’s concerning stories about the Agency and cocaine and Los Angeles gangs, chose to go after the journalist and tore him and his story apart.

Webb wrote this sobering thought for the book, Into the Buzzsaw (essays by journalists on the myth of a free press in the USA). He’d worked in journalism for many years by then, and pondered the chaos following the publication of his stories in the San Jose Mercury News, and his subsequent book, Dark Alliance:

TWO VIDEOS for those curious about this Julian Assange matter.

The first hews more closely to my line of thinking.

The second has some good central points made, but later wanders into wider territory that seems to be on less solid ground — in my view.

VIDEO 1:

https://odysee.com/@CosmicEvent:5/Intelligence-Asset-Julian-Assange-Has-Completed-His-Mission:1

Intelligence Asset Julian Assange Has Completed His Mission

VIDEO 2:

In the end, it’s up to each one’s judgement and discretion whether to believe these things about Assange or not.

But we can no longer accept so many stories at face value.

All this can help reveal truths about our world today. It uncovers yet again the harsh reality of the many giant lies we have been fed over the last century — and counting — and includes the so-called “alternative” media.

This realization doesn’t change too much the way my I carry on in real life, but it makes me even less trusting in “official narratives” and “stories” — especially if they get saturation-level coverage in both mainstream and alternative media. It’s a minefield out there, and infiltration by the “usual suspects” is rampant. Best to choose and select what we invest our efforts and emotions in. A strong faith life with sincere prayers is a help, and humility in one’s attitude. (Pride, that deadly sin, can infect everything we think and do, large and small — even without our realizing it. A tough one for me, I know! Thus, Confession is a good way to keep that monster at bay.)

I’m just glad I was skeptical of the whole “COVID” and CV jab story, because that has meant literally health and disease, life and death for us all.

Admittedly, during those dark days of “COVID” tyranny, when the world went unbelievably mad and compliant, unthinkingly following outrageously bonkers, unlawful, and not least of all, harmful, “guidelines” and “mandates,” there were so few sparks of light and truth at the time, so that anyone speaking against the overall narrative caught and held my interest.

Very few of those lights then seem to have made it through the “truth-teller” obstacle course in the post-“COVID” landscape. Sadly, many appear to be revealing less trustworthy bonafides now.

Did they change suddenly, for one reason or another, in mid-stream?

Or were they always managed operations from the start?

