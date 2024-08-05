Preface

One must leave it to the Europeans to do cinematic justice to their homegrown classical music composers.

Interestingly, it seems that the Central Europeans emerging from authoritarian regimes are more inclined to make these films. And they do it pretty darn well.

Working with restricted budgets and constrained by censorship issues, these filmmakers seem to have cultivated a deeper insight into the soul of the artist and his music, more than what even the British can achieve (despite their highly authentic depictions of historical figures).

Such circumstances may have worked to their artistic advantage, to wit: they had to use a more creative and artful cinematic language to convey their ideas to domestic audiences, many of whom could “read between the lines,” so to speak. Perhaps, less distracted by indulgent materialism, they also adopted a more probing, profound and intellectual perspective on the world and its art, music and culture. After all, such a vital form of media communication was not to be squandered on the stupid, the silly, and the superficial.

Enter Copying Beethoven, directed by Agnieska Holland.

(TANGENT: A fav director of mine is the sorely missed Polish director Krzysztof Kieślowski. I wrote up two of his landmark films made in the West in my first posts here: click to read HERE and HERE. Of no small significance is the fact that Agnieska had worked with Kieślowski and other Polish filmmakers belonging to that small group of graduates from the state-run Lodz Film School. Thus, not everything set up and run by a socialist government automatically produces “bad products.” But we’ll just leave the most disturbing graduate so adored in the West, Roman Polanski, out of the “good” basket of film graduates.)

But before we get to the main topic:

I think that the biggest commercial and critical success of any musical filmography to date has been Czech Milos Forman ’s fabulous Amadeus .

That film continues to rack up new fans for the picture as well as for Mozart’s music to this day.

That hyena-like laughter emanating from the onscreen version of the Austrian genius continues to annoy, though. Mozart is depicted here as a clownish adolescent by American actor Tom Hulce. Unfortunately, that cinematic cackle is now taken by many to be true to the real Mozart.

What is especially frustrating about this film, though, is the way so many works are just willy-nilly cut off in mid-stream. (It drove my pianist mom crazy, haha.)

TRAILER:

THE OTHER — and, I think, greater — musical semi-biographical film is the 2006 one by Polish director, Agnieska Holland : Copying Beethoven .

TRAILER:

Synopsis

A fictionalised exploration of Beethoven's life in his final days working on his Ninth Symphony. It is 1824. Beethoven is racing to finish his new symphony. However, it has been years since his last success and he is plagued by deafness, loneliness and personal trauma. A copyist is urgently needed to help the composer. A fictional character is introduced in the form of a young conservatory student and aspiring composer named Anna Holtz. The mercurial Beethoven is skeptical that a woman might become involved in his masterpiece but slowly comes to trust in Anna's assistance and in the end becomes quite fond of her. By the time the piece is performed, her presence in his life is an absolute necessity. Her deep understanding of his work is such that she even corrects mistakes he has made, while her passionate personality opens a door into his private world.

Source.

Good Things about This Movie (Just About Everything! )

The plot mixes fact and fiction and does so rather seamlessly. Ludwig van Beethoven’s deafness towards the end of his life is known by most everyone with more than a passing acquaintance with classical music.

In this tale, Anna Holtz (Diane Kruger) is a bright music student in the Vienna Conservatory of Music who is dispatched to Beethoven to work as his copyist — xerox machines were yet to be invented — to make copies of the composer’s hand-written score for the orchestral musicians.

God, Religion

That fact that director Holland, together with scriptwriters Stephen J. Rivele and Christopher Wilkinson, bypass the tack taken by many modern filmmakers in casting aspersions on the idea of God makes this an unusual example in the genre. Au contraire, I say — but I cannot disclose anything more for fear of revealing a plot spoiler or two.

Catholics everywhere will take delight in spotting tiny but significant details of Catholic culture in the actors’ actions and dialogue. (Director Holland’s mother was Catholic and her father Jewish, although she was raised without either faith.) This gave me cheap but happy thrills.

The Technical Bits

Copying Beethoven works at every level — the script/storytelling, the acting, and not the least, the music — used wisely, generously, without off-putting cuts that only distract from the onscreen action! My deep thanks to director Agnieska Holland for her wisdom in this!

Few films of more recent vintage have kept me in such emotional suspense, as it were; and then, made me break down and weep in so many scenes.

The painterly shots recall classical still-life works. The lovely interior scenes appear to be lit by the soft, amber glow of candle light, recalling a bit the pioneering natural-light shots using special camera lenses and film in Stanley Kubrick’s masterful Barry Lyndon (1975).

Not to be missed is the exquisitely crafted, 11-minute segment that only brought fuller appreciation of the 9th Symphony.

Main Cast, Characters, Dialogue

Beethoven is played by American actor Ed Harris (whom I will always associate with his stint in Apollo 13). Happily, he shows no trace of his 21st-century origins as Beethoven. His character totally captivates as a “force of nature” that is not to be ignored every second he is onscreen.

With her intelligent eyes, the German-born Diane Kruger does well as Anna Holtz. Her genteel, graceful and poised manner and speech deliberately contrast with the increasingly deaf, coarse and loudmouthed Beethoven of Harris.

Everyone else in the cast is commendable.

The fictional role of engineer, Martin Bauer, is useful not just as the standard romantic interest for Anna, but also serves to make Beethoven’s big point later on. This particular scene involving Bauer and Beethoven may shock you, but listen to the well-written words that come afterwards.

Some of the best parts (and there are many) have Beethoven in “ranting” mode — especially in the film’s final 20 minutes. Viewers may just ponder those big ideas like the soul, God, and art. But it doesn’t bang you over the head with it.

Not to forget the bits of clever wit and humor sprinkled hither and yon that made me chuckle and smile.

Would That It Were Real!

The best proof that this made-up plot works: That deeper, fascinatingly complex bond that grows before our hopeful eyes between Beethoven and Anna leaves me wishing that this beautiful story had happened for real.

NOTE: I give away almost nothing about the plot in the above description.

I highly discourage everyone from looking up the Wikipedia entry on this movie because it gives away the whole plot complete with spoilers — which will very likely ruin your enjoyment of the movie.

If you decide to see it, watch it cold — same way I did — and explore it like new, exciting territory.

The Only Negative.

There’s only one thing I hate about this film, and it isn’t inherent to the film itself: it’s not available to stream in these parts.

Someone uploaded the full film to YouTube, with the English audio track intact. You just need to ignore the subtitles embedded in this fairly good-quality, free copy, though (yes, and I’m not kidding about the titles — it’s all Greek to me!).

I guess will have to buy the DVD now.

(PLEASE SCROLL FURTHER DOWN FOR A LINK TO VIEW THE FULL MOVIE [for free].)

TRIVIA: British actress Emma Thompson’s mom, Phyllida Law, plays Mother Canisius, Anna’s aunt, who is a cloistered nun at the Sacred Heart Convent where Anna stays.

CLICK HERE TO READ the real accounts of the actual premiere of the Ninth Symphony. Creative license was adopted by the Copying filmmakers in depicting this event. It mostly works, though.

Copying Beethoven - FREE FULL MOVIE

Most of the other online copies have been dubbed into Spanish or Russian, with no choice of activating English subtitles.

Why is this film restricted for online streaming in the USA? Even for rental or purchase?

And, most of all: Why did I not hear of this film before yesterday?

It’s a conspiracy, I tell you!

