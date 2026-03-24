Boxer pup, drawn from a magazine photograph

Small potted plants on a glass-topped coffee table, sketched from life.

Uncovered a few informal drawings I’d made, which were tucked away for many years inside the pages of old artist binder books, found while clearing out loads of “stuff” in the old family house.

These are a few sketches from a hot lazy summer break some four decades back.

Since we grew up with boxers, have always had a soft spot for the breed, although we had no live pets by then.

I have almost no memory today of having drawn these things. Afterwards, I think I simply moved on to “more serious matters” like med school, focusing on profession and career at home and abroad for the foreseeable future.

Not done really done much of anything art-related since. A bit of that sharp visual sightedness may have dimmed over the years… but then, was always shy about this skill, never practising it or showing anyone what I could do. I saw myself as more of a draughtsman than an artist, with nil of the creativity of the latter in my temperament, and certain it would never become a livelihood source.

Guess may see what remains of that ability soon — if I decide to pick up pen, pencil or brush again.

May share a few more sketches from that single scorching summer in future.

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