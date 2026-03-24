An Observer’s Substack

An Observer’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frontera Lupita's avatar
Frontera Lupita
6h

I love your drawings of the plants…and the Alfa Romeo was good, too!

Reply
Share
1 reply by An Observer (Teresa L)
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 AnObserver · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture