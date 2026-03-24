Link to Part 1, includes “backstory,” in case anyone might be curious.

Sharing a few more informal pieces done from that same moment in time.

More pups here, both drawn from photographs.

Lab puppy? Pencil & watercolor.

Beagle. Pen & ink.

Sporty cars, one of our dad’s passions. A pic in one of his car magazines.

A triple challenge: sketching from real life, dealing with plants and their many numbers of unique leaves that try one’s patience, and using watercolors.

Pen & ink & watercolor.

No biggies here, to be sure, with amateurish strokes, as never took any coaching or lessons from anything or anyone. Always doubted I could ever have made this my day job — the largest fear of responsibility for one’s work and of judgment by others keeping me from developing this part of me. Had not the least bit of confidence or even religious faith at the time.

Just thought that for now, would go for a change of topic, pace and mood, while recalling a long-hidden part of my young self I’d already set aside and forgotten about.

Posting this for whatever scant worth this small quiet corner might have, in a world presently facing loads of stressful, disruptive and dangerous life-changing events over which the vast majority of us have little control.

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