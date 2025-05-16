Listen to Bishop Frank Caggiano explain his assertion — “that God prepared Leo XIV for the papacy.”

Looking back with the Bishop at Robert Francis Prevost’s life since childhood does seem to bear this out.

I certainly cannot exclude the effect of the gazillions of prayers, rosaries, novenas said by Catholics worldwide upon the Cardinal Electors, who seemed to have been truly guided by the Holy Spirit in taking the decision that they did last week.

This has been the most closely observed Conclave in history (certainly by the laity), thanks to the internet, social media, and those easily-accessible live videos.

Still thankful and optimistic after just one week into the reign of Pope Leo XIV.

Thus far, he seems very comfortable in his role as Pope, giving proper honor to the office and tradition.

Prayers continuing for our Vicar of Christ. The weighty problems before him are deep and many. He will be constantly under attack by demons, that’s for sure.

Ad multos annos, Papa Leone XIV!

🙏🏼🕯️🕊️🇻🇦

Leave a comment