Pivoting away from more distressing news of the world today.

WATCH the first featured story in this series (episode 2) from EWTN!

(First 10 mins. of the video below).

(EWTN is the international Catholic broadcast channel, Eternal Word Television Network, founded by the late, intrepid Mother Angelica in the Deep South — Ironton, Alabama — against all earthly odds.)

With this amazing story, it shows us that God does, indeed, work in mysterious and wondrous ways.

The story of Marta joining the Carmelites at age 19 was chronicled in a documentary film:

(SCREENCAP ONLY)

LINK.

Very brief excerpt can be viewed here .

I’m thoroughly fascinated by this wholly “atypical” phenomenon in that land of overwhelming atheists — yet, citizens undergo a “Confirmation” as a rite of passage in the state-supported religion of Lutheranism (the “Church of Sweden” — whose goals and actions sound more like a liberal, secular NGO than a spiritually-enhancing institution of faith). (Although said “Confirmation” is not considered an episcopal act, either.)

https://www.svenskakyrkan.se/stockholmsstift/baptism-confimation-marriage-and-funeral

In Sweden, “faith” is a topic best left to private groups and actions; it is considered bad form to discuss such things in public.

Hope to share more about the Catholic faith in modern Sweden in upcoming posts.

NOTE: Anyone who finds any error or inaccuracy in this post is most welcome to leave a comment about it below! I’ve never been to Sweden or any other Nordic country, and have only second- or third-hand knowledge of the culture and place.

Leave a comment