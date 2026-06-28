I treasure this “little” film. Catholics, methinks, will especially enjoy it, but anyone who sees the humor in ordinary human beings and their little follies or locuras will, too.

It looks like just another ordinary Sunday for these quarrelsome kin who are getting together to celebrate the Feast of the Epiphany (Three Kings Day, January 6).

Yet, you never quite know what’s going to happen next, or what someone’s going to say or do!

The French do comic drama like no one else. Just a delightful hour-and-a-half here. This is finely observed comedy of the everyday done with astute understanding, compassion, and non-barbed wit. You may roar with the laughter of recognition every now and then.

Watched it without knowing a single thing about the plot, the cast, or even the era it was made, and that may just be the ticket to full enjoyment of this movie.

Le Jour des Rois (1991)

MAIN CAST:

(Some really big classic names in French cinema in there!)

Danielle Darrieux

Micheline Presle

Paulette Dubost

Robert Lamoureux

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