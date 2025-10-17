A few works by Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw (who is named in the opening credits as “Bernard Shaw,” per his insistence) remain among my favorites of all time: Pygmalion (1913) and Saint Joan (yes, despite its skepticism of the supernatural).

For some reason, though, this excellent TV play from over 40 years ago based on Shaw’s Pygmalion has fallen thru the cracks. It’s the first I’d heard of it when YouTube’s algorithm threw it up on my feed.

But why isn’t it better-known? Only too glad it’s now up on YouTube for free viewing. It ranks as one of the best adaptations of the play.

Robert Powell, famous by then for playing Jesus Christ in Franco Zeffirelli’s TV classic, Jesus of Nazareth (1977), followed up that huge role with this stint as the phonetics expert with no time for emotional silliness, Henry Higgins. Powell gives Rex Harrison quite a run for his money here.

Meanwhile, (super-) model-actress-singer Twiggy, whom I knew little of back then beyond her iconic, super-skinny, gamine look of the “Swinging Sixties,” shows off her fine acting chops as the made-over Cockney flower-girl, Eliza Doolittle.

As the no-nonsense yet maternal housekeeper, Mrs. Pearce, character actress Mona Washbourne is perfection itself as she reprises her role here from the 1964 film.

Director John Glenister keeps things moving at a fast clip, with Shaw’s oft-rapid-fire exchanges deliciously delivered by the cast. Kudos to Pat Sandys for this tone-perfect adaptation for the small screen.

All in all, a delightful treat for anyone today who sorely misses sharply drawn characters, clever dialogue with fine wit, unerring comic timing, and on-point portrayals by everyone.

Clearly, the libretto for the 1956 stage musical, My Fair Lady, based on the Shaw play (later made into a film in 1964), written by Alan Jay Lerner (with music by Frederick Loewe) draws liberally on the text of the actual play. A wise decision by Lerner, as Shaw’s wit and language here are hard to top. (I myself had discovered the play only years after having been weaned on the audio recording of the Broadway musical, featuring the original cast led by Rex Harrison and Julie Andrews.)

Might sound trite, but it cannot be said otherwise for programs like this:

They really don’t make shows like they used to — and neither do they do plays! Long live the plays of Bernard Shaw!

ENJOY!!

Leave a comment