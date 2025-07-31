So, why don’t Christians leave Gaza?

(The answer may surprise the typically peripatetic American.)

The above quote was taken from this interview:

[EXCERPTS]

https://www.americamagazine.org/politics-society/2024/02/13/gaza-christians-hamas-israel-247292

Meanwhile, here’s Fr. Romanelli of the Gaza Holy Family parish.

He shares some profound reflections on prayer that can benefit us all, too! Note how he smiles calmly throughout his monologue, too.

[Fr Romanelli talks in Spanish. For those needing a translation, turn on “CC” → Choose “Auto-translate” in the gear icon’s pop-up menu → Select “English” (or whichever language you prefer) from the pop-up menu]

Hablemos de oración [30 Jul] – Cristianos en Gaza - P Gabriel Romanelli

Jul 30, 2025

En la actualización de hoy, compartimos la reflexión del padre Gabriel sobre la súplica a Dios. Sigamos rezando por nuestros hermanos.

Father touches on the meaning of suffering, of the Cross that Christ presents to us, and that we must each take up our cross. Again, he repeats: that we must cast our worries onto Him, since,

“For my yoke is sweet and my burden light.”

And few know true suffering today as the Gazans (as all other Palestinians and oppressed people) do, and for which causes they can do little.

This concept contrasts with the Prosperity Gospel preached by some Protestant pastors who say that if you believe in Him, all your earthly troubles will be gone, and you will be rewarded with material riches — and, by the way, you should share those riches with the pastor, too.

Father then tells us that the bombings and shootings continue, night and day, unabated. These you can clearly hear in clips of the people praying in the church.

PRAY THE ROSARY DAILY FOR ALL WHO SUFFER, AND FOR AN END TO WARS AND CONFLICT (as Our Lady has exhorted us all to do since her apparition at Fatima, for instance), AND FOR THE CONVERSION OF SINNERS.

