"A MAN FOR ALL SEASONS" (On St Thomas More - a Belated Posting Since June 22 was His Feast Day)

The video above pays homage, you might say, to one of my top five movies ever.

A Man for All Seasons (1966) is about the trial and execution of Thomas More, an English Lawyer, Statesman, and Martyr, Patron of Lawyers and Civil Servants, carried out by King Henry VIII (1491-1547) over the latter’s wish to get rid of his current wife and marry his mistress, Anne Boleyn. But the Pope would not grant Henry this dispensation. Neither would his friend and Lord Chancellor, Sir Thomas More.

More is today a Catholic saint whose martyrdom under the bloody reign of Henry VIII is the stuff of legend.

For those unfamiliar with the figures and the story, well — you’re in for a real treat!

FULL MOVIE: CLICK ON SCREENCAP OR LINK TO ACCESS MOVIE PAGE

(Higher resolution)

https://movies4kto.watch/watch-movie/a-man-for-all-seasons-1966-online-subtitrat/

OR, THIS ONE (Lower resolution):

https://ok.ru/video/293518707363

I remember seeing this in my wee youth, when it aired on local TV all the way out in the islands. I only knew it was a big deal because it interested my parents and the TV station announced its screening with fanfare. However, the full significance and impact of the story did not hit me till after I’d reverted to the Faith well over a dozen years ago.

Back in my college days, I loved the movie and play mainly for the elegant language and crisp wit used by playwright Robert Bolt. I managed to get a paperback copy of the play and would commit some lines to memory just for the fun of it. I thought the movie was pretty faithful to the play (adapted by Bolt himself).

Little did I know that Robert Bolt, just like director Fred Zimmermann (who seems to have been a secular Jew), was not even Catholic, but an agnostic. Which brings me to this observation: that the professed faith of the artist (or lack of it) appears to have scant influence on the quality and integrity of the resulting work.

At any rate, everything in this film is worthy of high praise: screenplay, cinematography, acting (by all in the cast, bar none), costume, music, editing — every single thing! Furthermore, despite its origins as a play, the movie has been brilliantly adapted to the screen by screenwriter and director: it has none of that “confined-to-a-small-space” or “stagey” feel to the scenes.

Hope you all enjoy this film classic!

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