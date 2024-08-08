Hope you’ll pardon my musical indulgence in these days of crazy. Music can bring beauty, goodness, and serenity into one’s life — things we sorely need in our over-mechanized and spiritually impoverished age.

I’ve not yet heard such grace, elegance, and quiet grandeur in my admittedly limited experience of Chopin recordings.

It isn’t just the loveliness, though; there are, too, these moments of gentle surprise.

Thanks to a wordsmithing deficiency, am unable to fully convey that mix of joy and wistfulness that Maria’s playing evokes.

Do this, then:

Turn up the volume, run the video, and then just let this fine Chopin Nocturne waft over you.

Yes, Maria is not immune to missing a note here and there.

Yet, I recall the view of a great piano pedagogue and friend of the family: It was primacy of interpretation (with a few slips within reason) before absolute technical perfection — always. For why else do musicians do what they do?

I so treasure the previous generations of musicians who did not grow up with all these electronic devices (they corrupt our heart and spirit in more ways than we care to know). They are slowly fading away… Maria João Pires (above) is now 80… Martha Argerich is 83… May they have many more years of music-making to come!

We must also be thankful for all the recordings they have made for posterity. Hmm… perhaps now is a good time to invest in a collection of low-tech vinyl recordings that can still be listened to much more readily than digital media, which is wholly dependent on electricity and highly specialized “reading” devices.

Just hope that the younger musicians retain these hearts of flesh within themselves — and not trade them for android chips.

