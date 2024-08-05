It’s a history-making second gold medal for Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo at the Paris Olympics.

This time, it’s in the vaulting event.

It might be an insignificant trifle for the continual champs like China, USA, and others (Russia, too, but they were unfairly banned from this Olympic edition). For small countries like the Philippines, these few but major triumphs are a first — in this case — in the country’s hundred-year history with the Olympics.

Carlos Yulo has won not just one (which was already a trailblazing win), but two, gold medals thus far — the most by any athlete from the Philippines since 1924.

Carlos Yulo brings Philippines MORE GOLD with gymnastics vault victory | Paris Olympics | NBC Sports

Naturally, Filipino fans in Paris are ecstatic. Let’s listen to what they have to say:

“Laban, Pilipinas!” they chant and cheer at the start of the clip. That translates into “Fight, Philippines!”

🎉 Congratulations, Philippines! 🇵🇭 🎊

The first gold medal won by the same athlete, Carlos Yulo, is recalled here:

