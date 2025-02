I so love this heart-melting video!

(And will do so - forever!)

(Post is dedicated to my dear cousin, PT, and her wonderful mom!)

Wouldn't Change a Thing

(So out of touch with the cultural Zeitgeist was I that I never even heard of this song and had no idea who Christina Perri was — until I first stumbled upon this touching video several years ago!)

Find out how the video got started: CLICK HERE .

