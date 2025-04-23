HOW DID WE GET FROM THIS —

(Documentary TV film, for which writer-producer-presenter Lea Thompson of Washington DC’s WRC-TV won an EMMY Award):

DPT: Vaccine Roulette

https://ugetube.com/watch/dpt-vaccine-roulette-1982_ItYyPlmqQqzO3bW.html

TO —

THIS (still being promoted to this day, even for babies!) ?!

[SCREENCAP]

That 1982 television film sent shockwaves through the populace — and struck at the distressed heart of the pharmaceutical industry. Lawsuits ensued, and much money was paid out by these companies who then voiced their fear (threat?) that vaccines would stop being made in the USA because they would be bankrupt soon!

(If only!!)

Take it from Dr. Paul Offit himself, in the Discover Magazine article from 2020 — about the time we were in the thick of the pseudo-’pandemic’ called “COVID”.

If the 1976 Swine flu debacle and Polio’s Cutter incident didn’t sour Americans on vaccine safety, what did?

By Linda Marsa

Oct 26, 2020 10:35 AMOct 26, 2020 10:50 AM

DPT: Vaccine Roulette. In April 1982, these words were emblazoned on television screens across America. They were accompanied by the sound of a beating heart, against the backdrop of images of children with severe disabilities, ranging from withered arms and legs, seizures and varying degrees of developmental delays. The children were purportedly damaged by a vaccine. The documentary, DPT: Vaccine Roulette, blamed the pertussis portion of the combination diphtheria, pertussis and tetanus vaccine — a routine part of childhood vaccination schedules — for causing permanent brain damage. The documentary was a sensation, and triggered a nationwide wave of investigative news stories, congressional hearings and the rise of anti-vaccine consumer advocacy organizations across the country. DPT: Vaccine Roulette was a turning point, according to Paul Offit, a pediatrician and director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Offit has authored numerous books about vaccines including Deadly Choices, which detailed the roots of the now-pervasive anti-vaccination movement. “That documentary gave birth to the idea that DPT caused permanent brain damage and that a vaccine could cause harm,” Offit says. “Companies got hit with enormous lawsuits and a lot of them stopped making vaccines — and we almost lost vaccine manufacturing here in the U.S.” Because of the litigation that almost destroyed the vaccine industry, public health officials were fearful the U.S. might return to a pre-vaccine era, when preventable but potentially lethal illnesses like measles and polio could once again spread unchecked. In response, Congress passed the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act in 1986, which allowed children to be compensated for damages caused by vaccines but protected vaccine makers from legal action.

And that, dear kids, was how we got that “vaccine court,” courtesy of Pres. Reagan’s signing of the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act in 1986.

But not just that; among its aims was to “ensure an adequate supply of vaccines:” to wit:

If only, if only … if only that NCVIA were never signed into law… vaccines would by now, perhaps, have been an intervention that might not even be available at all!

The vaccine industry would’ve been demolished by now!

But BigPhrma had deep pockets and rafts of lawyers. So they speedily got to work to thoroughly erase the frightening possibility that their biggest moneymaker might actually cease to exist … .

And so, here we are today, 43 years later, and “autism” now afflicts one in 31 children (as admitted by the CDC/HHS)….

And the current HHS Secretary has yet to declare vaccines as a cause of autism (i.e., serious to very severe neurological injury caused by toxic ingredients that come in a syringe and needle).

Meanwhile, his statement below befuddles me:

Autism is preventable and it is unforgivable that we have not yet identified the underlying causes. We should have had these answers 20 years ago.”

He says we need to wait till September for the answer.

We know that he does know it, and has the answers already at hand — if he only asked the right resource persons for this information.

Here’s hoping he doesn’t ascribe it all to food dyes, fluoride, fast food, etc. when September comes around… or else — ???

