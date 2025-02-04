An Observer’s Substack
Hasbara AI Goes Rogue! - I Generally Don't Like Anything to Do with AI - But This "Error" was Hilarious & Great!
I can't stop laughing!
7 hrs ago
An Observer (Teresa L)
*PROTECT YOURSELVES FROM INJUSTICE!* Over 12 Years and 20.5M Views Later... This Talk Becomes Even More Relevant Today!
A PUBLIC SERVICE VIDEO: Follow this lawyer's advice and save yourself a lot of grief & trouble with the cops & the "law" - even if you are completely…
Feb 3
An Observer (Teresa L)
"The Secret Catholic Insider's Guide to IRELAND" (2014)[*UPDATED REGINA MAG LINK*]
This is apparently an updated version of the Irish edition of REGINA MAGAZINE that may have been uploaded only within the last few years.
Feb 2
An Observer (Teresa L)
Powerful, Distressing, and a Must-See: "Investigating War Crimes in Gaza"
NOTE: The video has disturbing images, topics and themes, even if Al Jazeera has prudently blurred out many of the more extreme visuals.
Feb 2
An Observer (Teresa L)
Better Than Anything from Nashville Today: Listen to "The Conversion Song"
Another fine country-and-western tune just dropped!
Feb 1
An Observer (Teresa L)
January 2025
One More Reason to Love the Irish!
Erin Go Bragh! Ireland Forever!
Jan 31
An Observer (Teresa L)
Going Back to Analog Photog...?!
Backward regression, silly romanticism ... or just neat nostalgia?
Jan 31
An Observer (Teresa L)
🎶 "Oh Palestine, Oh Palestine!"🎵
A couple of rousing and moving songs written and sung in the last year by Seth Staton Watkins in solidarity with the Palestinians who were being…
Jan 30
An Observer (Teresa L)
Are We Really Surprised?
Manifest proof that ICJ President Julia Sebutinde got her marching orders from the usual suspects.
Jan 29
An Observer (Teresa L)
Throwback Musical Tuesday: Two Rickie Lee Jones Favs!
Rickie Lee Jones (b.
Jan 29
An Observer (Teresa L)
"Israeli Women Lining Up for New Hamas Beauty Treatment"
Kevin’s “ad” is equally credible as the Jerusalem Post “report!”
Jan 28
An Observer (Teresa L)
More Renditions of This Powerful Palestinian Folk Song
I cannot stop listening to it... "Yamma Mwel El Hawa"
Jan 28
An Observer (Teresa L)
